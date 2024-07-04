Video Round Up: Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

Powered by Outside

The 2024 Downhill World Cup series is back for another packed weekend of racing. We will keep this article updated with videos throughout the week, check out all the action so far below.


Track Walk:

Bernard Kerr


bigquotesIt's Les gets race week baby and that means we are in for a heater! Let's rebound from Val Di Sole and come back swinging....love this place and the vibes it brings! Bernard Kerr


Troy Brosnan


bigquotesWe're back in the famous Les Gets, France for what should be the best race of the season! Come along with me to check out the track before training starts tomorrow... Troy Brosnan


Fast AF*


bigquotesÇa y'est on y est ! On lance les festivités de cette 5ème manche de Coupe du Monde aux Gets avec le trackwalk ! Fast AF*


Jenna Hastings


bigquotesWe're back in france for the next round of the world cup series and it's looking good!!! the track is a lot more hard pack than previous years and less dusty which I like!! it's good to see the track again and see the changes and I'm excited to ride!! Jenna Hastings


Thibault Laly



Danny Hart


bigquotesTrack walk vlog from Les Gets WC! Check what happens on track walk day out here in France! Danny Hart


WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series


bigquotesDownhill is back!

Here’s what’s going down in Les Gets as the UCI Downhill World Cup returns for another round at this iconic venue! WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series



 Danny Harts mechanic Dale is an absolute legend, the mastermind behind the geometry and kinematics of Nukeproof and Vitus bikes for years and years. This guy understands frame performance and suspension setup. Great seeing him out on the circuit and doing his own tuning service via Dalesracetuning







