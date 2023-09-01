Video Round Up: Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

Straight after the rapid racing in Andorra the downhill World Cup has arrived in Loudenvielle, France for the first time. We will keep this article updated with videos throughout the week, check out all the action so far below.
Track Walk & Junior Practice: Gamux Factory Racing Track POV
Join Mike on a ride during his first practice session of the weekend here in Loudenvielle.— Gamux Factory Racing
Bernard Kerr
It's been another insane day at the loudenville World Cup with a schedule change so track walk and practice in the first day...and it's been ALL TIME!
TRACK IS SICK!— Bernard Kerr
Troy Brosnan
Started off with track walk and ended up riding one of the best tracks ever here in Loudenvielle, France for the DH World Cup.
We've had a bit of a schedule change here because of potential thunderstorms rolling in on Saturday. Stoked to get on the hill one day early because the track is AMAZING!— Troy Brosnan
Jenna Hastings
unexpected news this morning meant that we had both track walk AND practice which is a bit different to what we're used to... but no complaints from me! weather is going to play a bigggg part in this weekends schedule so stay tuned...— Jenna Hastings
UR Team
FullAttack
Thibault Laly
Preston Williams
Dialed
Jake and Shaffer take a very questionable route out of Andorra. Pete gives us a tour of Loudenvielle. And Jordi answers your questions from last week.— Fox
It's a bit of a strange day in Loudenvielle. With both Enduro and Downhill races happening this week, everything is a little different than usual.— Fox
It's track walk day in Loudenvielle, and we get to take a first look at this brand new, and extremely steep track.— Fox