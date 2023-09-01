Video Round Up: Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

Sep 1, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Straight after the rapid racing in Andorra the downhill World Cup has arrived in Loudenvielle, France for the first time. We will keep this article updated with videos throughout the week, check out all the action so far below.


Track Walk & Junior Practice:
Gamux Factory Racing Track POV


bigquotesJoin Mike on a ride during his first practice session of the weekend here in Loudenvielle. Gamux Factory Racing


Bernard Kerr


bigquotesIt's been another insane day at the loudenville World Cup with a schedule change so track walk and practice in the first day...and it's been ALL TIME!

TRACK IS SICK! Bernard Kerr


Troy Brosnan


bigquotesStarted off with track walk and ended up riding one of the best tracks ever here in Loudenvielle, France for the DH World Cup.

We've had a bit of a schedule change here because of potential thunderstorms rolling in on Saturday. Stoked to get on the hill one day early because the track is AMAZING! Troy Brosnan


Jenna Hastings


bigquotesunexpected news this morning meant that we had both track walk AND practice which is a bit different to what we're used to... but no complaints from me! weather is going to play a bigggg part in this weekends schedule so stay tuned... Jenna Hastings


UR Team



FullAttack



Thibault Laly



Preston Williams



Dialed


bigquotesJake and Shaffer take a very questionable route out of Andorra. Pete gives us a tour of Loudenvielle. And Jordi answers your questions from last week. Fox


bigquotesIt's a bit of a strange day in Loudenvielle. With both Enduro and Downhill races happening this week, everything is a little different than usual. Fox


bigquotesIt's track walk day in Loudenvielle, and we get to take a first look at this brand new, and extremely steep track. Fox



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Loudenvielle World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,638 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
123066 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
60412 views
[UPDATED - Racing Starts at 14:30 CEST] Schedule Change for the Andorra DH World Cup Due to Extreme Weather
52544 views
Review: Chromag Darco - A Very Big Little Bike
43451 views
WTB Develops New 750d Wheel Size
39364 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra XC World Cup 2023
37667 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors' Favorite Shop Tools
36187 views
Should the Race Have Been Cancelled? | Story of The Race with Ben Cathro
35407 views

0 Comments





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.036044
Mobile Version of Website