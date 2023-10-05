Video Round Up: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

Oct 5, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The downhill World Cup series reaches its conclusion as riders take on the classic course at Mont-Sainte-Anne. We will keep this article updated with videos throughout the week, check out all the action so far below.


Track Walk & Junior Practice:
Gamux Factory Racing Track POV


bigquotesJoin Mike on a ride during his first practice session of the weekend here in Mont Sainte Anne. Gamux Factory Racing


Bernard Kerr


bigquotesIts world cup finals time, PSL season is in full swing and the track here in Mont saint Anne Canada looks all time! Bernard Kerr


Jack Moir


bigquotesMoi Moi TV MSA Downhill World Cup Practice Day 1

MSA started with a bang! Go karts with a big crew and some fresh sections on track! Jack Moir


Ed Masters


bigquotesA slow start to the session but things really heated up when the legendary rock garden began it usual tricks!!! Ed Masters


Troy Brosnan


bigquotesThere's some great new sections to the legendary MSA track this year, excited to get on course tomorrow! Troy Brosnan


Jenna Hastings


bigquotesCanada looks like it's about to turn it on for the last World Cup of 2023!!! some epic changes to the track, insane scenery and good vibes, it's lining up to be a goodie!!! Jenna Hastings


Thibault Laly



Dialed



bigquotesIt's track walk day in Mont Sainte Anne, the final track walk of the season. The weather is beautiful, the leaves are firing, and the track is looking good. Fox



