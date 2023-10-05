Video Round Up: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

The downhill World Cup series reaches its conclusion as riders take on the classic course at Mont-Sainte-Anne. We will keep this article updated with videos throughout the week, check out all the action so far below.
Track Walk & Junior Practice: Gamux Factory Racing Track POV
Join Mike on a ride during his first practice session of the weekend here in Mont Sainte Anne.— Gamux Factory Racing
Bernard Kerr
Its world cup finals time, PSL season is in full swing and the track here in Mont saint Anne Canada looks all time!— Bernard Kerr
Jack Moir
Moi Moi TV MSA Downhill World Cup Practice Day 1
MSA started with a bang! Go karts with a big crew and some fresh sections on track!— Jack Moir
Ed Masters
A slow start to the session but things really heated up when the legendary rock garden began it usual tricks!!!— Ed Masters
Troy Brosnan
There's some great new sections to the legendary MSA track this year, excited to get on course tomorrow!— Troy Brosnan
Jenna Hastings
Canada looks like it's about to turn it on for the last World Cup of 2023!!! some epic changes to the track, insane scenery and good vibes, it's lining up to be a goodie!!!— Jenna Hastings
Thibault Laly
Dialed
It's track walk day in Mont Sainte Anne, the final track walk of the season. The weather is beautiful, the leaves are firing, and the track is looking good.— Fox