Video Round Up: More Wild Practice Runs & Qualifying Cancelled at Red Bull Hardline 2021

Saturday was meant to be qualifying day at Hardline, strong winds on the course meant that seeding runs were pushed back to later in the day. After conditions failed to improve the organisers made the right decision to let everyone put down a race run in finals. Let's take a look at some of the action as riders go for their final practice runs and deal with the cancellation of qualifying.
Day two has to be the gnarliest day so far…The cliff drop and hitting the freestyle ramp was crazy! Strap in and enjoy.— Lewis Buchanan
Due to the persistent winds on site, today’s qualifying for Red Bull Hardline has been cancelled. This is to protect the safety of the riders, which remains our absolute priority.
We are scheduled to proceed as planned at 2 pm BST Sunday with an extended finals show live on Red Bull TV.— Red Bull Bike
Another day at RedBull Hardline and this day we were struck with some bad news, they've decided to cancel qualifying due to too high wind speeds. Thank you to the legends who are running the event, however, for always asking for riders opinions on what should be done and if we think it's safe or not to ride.
A shame for it to be cancelled however, that does mean every rider is through to the final and everyone gets one chance to prove themselves that they are worthy of the winner's title of RedBull Hardline 2021.
Cannot wait for finals tomorrow, feeling super good and comfy on my downhill bike, everything is feeling dialled and set up perfectly for me.— Brendan Fairclough
Qualifying day at Redbull Hardline came and went and didn't really happen...but we still got to ride...and my body just about held on! There are some cool insights into a weather day at an event like this so I hope you all enjoy!— Bernard Kerr
