Video Round Up: More Wild Practice Runs & Qualifying Cancelled at Red Bull Hardline 2021

Another day at RedBull Hardline and this day we were struck with some bad news, they've decided to cancel qualifying due to too high wind speeds. Thank you to the legends who are running the event, however, for always asking for riders opinions on what should be done and if we think it's safe or not to ride.



A shame for it to be cancelled however, that does mean every rider is through to the final and everyone gets one chance to prove themselves that they are worthy of the winner's title of RedBull Hardline 2021.



Cannot wait for finals tomorrow, feeling super good and comfy on my downhill bike, everything is feeling dialled and set up perfectly for me. — Brendan Fairclough