Video Round Up: Practice at the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

After an incredible 2022 season of ups and downs which saw her take UCI Downhill World Cup overall title despite a broken collarbone, Camille comes into 2023 confident and ready to get back to racing!



We caught up with the Dorval AM Commencal rider before the first round in her home race in Lenzerheide, Switzerland to learn how she's feeling before the season gets underway. — UCI Mountain Bike World Series