Video Round Up: Practice at the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

Jun 8, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The first downhill World Cup of 2023 is officially underway as the Elite riders joined the Juniors between the tape for a day of practice and qualifying for the younger riders. Check out all the action below.


Day 2 Raw - Edbull Media House


bigquotesEd bull media houssssssse pan and zoom extraordinaire bringing the heat from day 2. Ed Masters


Bernard Kerr


bigquotesWe are back between the tape sports fans and so are Pivot Next Gen slaying qualifying in the Junior class! Bernard Kerr


Jenna Hastings


bigquotesWe're on track here in Switzerland! bit of a rough day I won't lie but tomorrow is another day! my brother was two seconds from qualifying at his first-ever World Cup and we're stoked! Jenna Hastings


Preston Williams POV



Camille Balanche Interview


bigquotesAfter an incredible 2022 season of ups and downs which saw her take UCI Downhill World Cup overall title despite a broken collarbone, Camille comes into 2023 confident and ready to get back to racing!

We caught up with the Dorval AM Commencal rider before the first round in her home race in Lenzerheide, Switzerland to learn how she's feeling before the season gets underway. UCI Mountain Bike World Series



