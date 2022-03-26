Video Round Up: Practice at the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Day 2 World Cup, today is all about practice and timed runs, was feeling super good in the morning and ready for the downhill track and getting back up to speed but unfortunately there were so many delays that meant we all couldn’t get as much done in as we liked.



However, getting up to speed and on this super sick track was wicked fun, following Luca Shaw down the track is always wicked and he goes fast as well.



Absolutely loving it out here, wicked to be back on the circuit and getting involved with the team. Onto more tomorrow — Brendan Fairclough