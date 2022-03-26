close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video Round Up: Practice at the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Mar 26, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The first day of riding at Lourdes didn't exactly go to plan with long lift lines meaning most riders only managed a couple of runs before timed training in the afternoon. Check out some of the action from practice.


FullAttack



Bernard Kerr


bigquotesIt's practice day sports fans.....and we spent most of the day lining up waiting for a lift...haha Other than that it was a sick first day on a rad track! Bernard Kerr


Dialed


bigquotesEveryone is eager to get in practice runs on the Lourdes track, but it's a bit difficult to get up the hill. Fox


Brendan Fairclough


bigquotesDay 2 World Cup, today is all about practice and timed runs, was feeling super good in the morning and ready for the downhill track and getting back up to speed but unfortunately there were so many delays that meant we all couldn’t get as much done in as we liked.

However, getting up to speed and on this super sick track was wicked fun, following Luca Shaw down the track is always wicked and he goes fast as well.

Absolutely loving it out here, wicked to be back on the circuit and getting involved with the team. Onto more tomorrow Brendan Fairclough


Ben Cathro


It's the first round of the 2022 World Cup DH season and Ben Cathro is on the ground to get you up to speed on which riders are looking fast on a track that requires maximum commitment.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Lourdes Dh World Cup 2022 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Dropper Post Used to Win One of Road Cycling’s Biggest Races
69176 views
Commencal Unveils the Supreme DH V5
46399 views
Review: 2022 Orbea Rallon M-LTD
46381 views
Tech Randoms: Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
45635 views
Day 1 Randoms from Core Bike 2022
44954 views
Details Revealed for Hope's HB916 High Pivot Enduro Bike - Core Bike 2022
38192 views
Day 2 Randoms from Core Bike 2022
35142 views
Interview: 'You Have to Open Your Mind to Try New Things' Jeff Steber Shares the Process Behind the Next Intense DH Bike
35043 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Was that Daprela with the OTB on the Full Attack edit?
  • 1 0
 No it was Thibaut Ruffin, Commencal team manager.
  • 1 0
 I'd hate to be Greg's mechanic - Greg's so damn picky.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009196
Mobile Version of Website