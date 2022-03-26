Video Round Up: Practice at the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

The first day of riding at Lourdes didn't exactly go to plan with long lift lines meaning most riders only managed a couple of runs before timed training in the afternoon. Check out some of the action from practice.
FullAttack
Bernard Kerr
|It's practice day sports fans.....and we spent most of the day lining up waiting for a lift...haha Other than that it was a sick first day on a rad track!— Bernard Kerr
Dialed
|Everyone is eager to get in practice runs on the Lourdes track, but it's a bit difficult to get up the hill.— Fox
Brendan Fairclough
|Day 2 World Cup, today is all about practice and timed runs, was feeling super good in the morning and ready for the downhill track and getting back up to speed but unfortunately there were so many delays that meant we all couldn’t get as much done in as we liked.
However, getting up to speed and on this super sick track was wicked fun, following Luca Shaw down the track is always wicked and he goes fast as well.
Absolutely loving it out here, wicked to be back on the circuit and getting involved with the team. Onto more tomorrow— Brendan Fairclough
Ben Cathro
It's the first round of the 2022 World Cup DH season and Ben Cathro is on the ground to get you up to speed on which riders are looking fast on a track that requires maximum commitment.
