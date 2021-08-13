Video Round Up: Practice is Underway - Maribor World Cup DH 2021

You're caught up on the track walk
and training is well underway, so let's take a look at some of the video content that's come from the Maribor World Cup now that tires are on the dirt.
Reece Wilson & Red Bull
Reece is so much fun to watch and he's a natural commentator.
Raw Rock Garden Carnage & Woods Section Sends from Full Attack
It's rowdy.
The Vanzacs' 'MariRAW'
These dudes know how to get loose.
Antoine Pierron & Greg Minnaar
A line choice masterclass.
More RAW Video with Olly Wilkins
Olly Wilkins with the 'dad cam.'
Abby Hogie (with Glimpses of Anna Newkirk)
Fresh off the podium at the iXS Downhill Cup, the US women are ready for some more racing.
Johannes Fischbach
This one's for the folks who speak German out there (but also there's some great riding, which is a common language for us all).
The Fan Section
Clearly the cheering section is amped.
