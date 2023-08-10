Video Round Up: Practice Lap POVs from the Glentress XC World Champs 2023

You know it is World Champs when the course has gnarly features in it! The 2023 UCI Cross Country World Championships are held in Peebles, Scotland and the course is spicy! Gap jumps, steep rock roll, off-camber roots and steep punchy climbs, this course has it all. This course is going to make for some exciting racing this week! Thank you Riley Amos, Brayden Johnson, Nicolas Konecny and Ricky Bobby for the hot lap! — Anneke Beerten