Video Round Up: Practice Lap POVs from the Glentress XC World Champs 2023

Aug 10, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
With practice fully underway riders are quickly getting used to the big features on this year's World Champs course. Check out some POV laps from Puck Pieterse, Anneke Beerten and David List below.


Course Map & Stats



Puck Pieterse



Anneke Beerten


bigquotesYou know it is World Champs when the course has gnarly features in it! The 2023 UCI Cross Country World Championships are held in Peebles, Scotland and the course is spicy! Gap jumps, steep rock roll, off-camber roots and steep punchy climbs, this course has it all. This course is going to make for some exciting racing this week! Thank you Riley Amos, Brayden Johnson, Nicolas Konecny and Ricky Bobby for the hot lap! Anneke Beerten


David List




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Anneke Beerten Glentress World Championships 2023 World Championships World Championships 2023 XC Racing


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,574 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Finals Results from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023
196290 views
'Nothing's For Free: The History of Freeride Mountain Biking' is Streaming FREE for 24 Hours [Now Finished]
121732 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023
80075 views
How to Watch the 2023 World Champs
59321 views
Junior Results from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023
50321 views
[UPDATED] Video Round Up: Fort William DH World Champs 2023
46251 views
The Inside Scoop on Norco's Prototype Downhill Bike
39637 views
Review: 2023 Propain Tyee CF
38858 views

0 Comments





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.046940
Mobile Version of Website