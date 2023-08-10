Video Round Up: Practice Lap POVs from the Glentress XC World Champs 2023

With practice fully underway riders are quickly getting used to the big features on this year's World Champs course. Check out some POV laps from Puck Pieterse, Anneke Beerten and David List below.
Course Map & Stats
Puck Pieterse
Anneke Beerten
|You know it is World Champs when the course has gnarly features in it! The 2023 UCI Cross Country World Championships are held in Peebles, Scotland and the course is spicy! Gap jumps, steep rock roll, off-camber roots and steep punchy climbs, this course has it all. This course is going to make for some exciting racing this week! Thank you Riley Amos, Brayden Johnson, Nicolas Konecny and Ricky Bobby for the hot lap!— Anneke Beerten
David List