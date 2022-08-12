Video Round Up: Previews, Highlights, POVs & More from EWS Burke 2022

Aug 12, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
As the 2022 EWS season continues in Vermont we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this weekend. Come back throughout the weekend for more videos from practice, the Pro Stage and Sunday's big day of racing.


Course Preview
Course Preview


bigquotesWelcome to EWS Burke! Situated in the North-east of the USA, in the state of Vermont, Burke Mountain is about to make its EWS debut. Ric and Ruaridh took a look at the 33.9 km long course, which will see riders tackle six stages and over 2000m of elevation come race day Enduro World Series


Shakedown

Highlights


bigquotesIt’s taken too long to get here but the Enduro World Series is FINALLY back in the USA! We’ve been excited to get to the east coast double header of EWS Burke and EWS Sugarloaf since the 2022 calendar was announced and today the EWS pro’s finally got to get their tyres into American dirt!

Shakedown is the first session of the week that allows the racers to have some fun, ride with their buddies and make any last minute set-up tweaks in front of some cameras. Jester was the trail that Burke Mountain chose to unleash the Enduro World Series riders on first and it didn’t disappoint! It offered up a perfect ribbon of berms and jumps and was the perfect setting for a chilled afternoon of bike park sending - enjoy! Enduro World Series


Jack Moir


bigquotesWe made it to the USA!

- Checking out the stages Ft. Mr Bomba and Party Boi
- Party Boi finds some dank mushies
- Super fun shake down track!
- Always on the phone Guy is back!
- Chef Sketch cooks up in Kev's kitchen
- Thanks for watchin Ya Sickoo's Jack Moir



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Burke 2022


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Whistler 2022
142996 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022
140422 views
Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022
98740 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2022
40785 views
Video: Testing Fox's Prototype Electronic Suspension with Jesse Melamed
38802 views
Check Out: E-Bike Lube, Ankle Braces, Shock Absorbing Grips, Water Filtering Pouches & More
37778 views
Randoms: Magnetic Pedals, Vintage Bikes, & Prototypes - Crankworx Whistler 2022
36673 views
5 Things We Learned From EWS Whistler 2022
32001 views

2 Comments

  • 3 0
 So much of the east coast mountain biking community is going to be out over the next two weekends at Burke and Sugarloaf to watch these athletes race. Couldn't be more stoked to watch these races in person and to have such a high level of racing in vermont!
  • 1 0
 '' highlights '' Party boi finds some dank mushies





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009286
Mobile Version of Website