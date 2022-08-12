Video Round Up: Previews, Highlights, POVs & More from EWS Burke 2022

It’s taken too long to get here but the Enduro World Series is FINALLY back in the USA! We’ve been excited to get to the east coast double header of EWS Burke and EWS Sugarloaf since the 2022 calendar was announced and today the EWS pro’s finally got to get their tyres into American dirt!



Shakedown is the first session of the week that allows the racers to have some fun, ride with their buddies and make any last minute set-up tweaks in front of some cameras. Jester was the trail that Burke Mountain chose to unleash the Enduro World Series riders on first and it didn’t disappoint! It offered up a perfect ribbon of berms and jumps and was the perfect setting for a chilled afternoon of bike park sending - enjoy! — Enduro World Series