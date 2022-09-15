Video Round Up: Previews, Highlights, POVs & More from EWS Crans Montana 2022

Sep 15, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
As the 2022 EWS season continues in Switzerland we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this weekend. Come back throughout the week for more videos from practice, the Pro Stage and Sunday's big day of racing.


Shakedown

Highlights


bigquotesWe're back! The Enduro World Series has headed to Crans Montana in Switzerland for the penultimate race of its tenth season! Shakedown is a non-timed session designed to get tyres into dirt and to let the pro's start getting their eye in ahead of racing getting under way.

The stages in the Valais region are famously fast and so it was no surprise to see the combined talents of the EWS-E and EWS racers throwing some shapes and getting loose.

Stay tuned all week for all the action as we begin 'final approach' to deciding the destinations of all four titles! Enduro World Series


Jack Moir Trackwalk


bigquotesMoi Moi Tv - Crans-Montana, Switzerland Enduro World Series Travel/Track walk

Pumped to be back with the Breevas!
Tracks are looking fun, Mr Bomba brought back MTB cribs, and I got a sick new custom lid! New bike day tomorrow Jack Moir


Sławomir Łukasik



Misspent Summers


bigquotesSven Martin (legendary photographer) and the rest of the media squid gang take us on a tour of some of the trails in Crans Montana for the seventh round of the 2022 Enduro World Series.

Who is your money on this weekend? Misspent Summers



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Crans Montana 2022


Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2022
75199 views
5 Original 3D Printed MTB Accessories
72798 views
First Ride: Trek's New Fuel EX Has More Travel & More Adjustments
71018 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2022
59164 views
[Updated After Finals] Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from Red Bull Hardline 2022
56768 views
Tech Briefing: A Helmet Holder, Linkage Protector, New Apparel & More - September 2022
55529 views
Jess Blewitt Breaks her Collarbone at Red Bull Hardline
53143 views
George Brannigan Breaks Collarbone in Gnarly Red Bull Hardline Crash
52116 views

1 Comment

  • 3 0
 Could watch Jack Moir shred berms all day.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007757
Mobile Version of Website