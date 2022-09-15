Video Round Up: Previews, Highlights, POVs & More from EWS Crans Montana 2022

As the 2022 EWS season continues in Switzerland we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this weekend. Come back throughout the week for more videos from practice, the Pro Stage and Sunday's big day of racing.
Shakedown
Highlights
We're back! The Enduro World Series has headed to Crans Montana in Switzerland for the penultimate race of its tenth season! Shakedown is a non-timed session designed to get tyres into dirt and to let the pro's start getting their eye in ahead of racing getting under way.
The stages in the Valais region are famously fast and so it was no surprise to see the combined talents of the EWS-E and EWS racers throwing some shapes and getting loose.
Stay tuned all week for all the action as we begin 'final approach' to deciding the destinations of all four titles!— Enduro World Series
Jack Moir Trackwalk
Moi Moi Tv - Crans-Montana, Switzerland Enduro World Series Travel/Track walk
Pumped to be back with the Breevas! Tracks are looking fun, Mr Bomba brought back MTB cribs, and I got a sick new custom lid! New bike day tomorrow— Jack Moir
Sławomir Łukasik
Misspent Summers
Sven Martin (legendary photographer) and the rest of the media squid gang take us on a tour of some of the trails in Crans Montana for the seventh round of the 2022 Enduro World Series.
Who is your money on this weekend?— Misspent Summers
1 Comment