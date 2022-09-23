Video Round Up: Previews, Highlights, POVs & More from EWS Loudenvielle 2022

Sep 23, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
As the 2022 EWS season wraps up in France we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this weekend. Come back throughout the week for more videos from practice, the Pro Stage and Sunday's big day of racing.


Course Preview


bigquotesIt's the last round of the season and EWS Loudenvielle is where we will crown our 2022 Enduro World Series Champions.

All that stands between the riders and those coveted overall titles is one last race - so we sent out the dynamic duo - aka Ruaridh Cunningham and Ric McLaughlin - to see what lies in store at round eight in France. Enduro World Series


Shakedown

Sam Hill Interview


bigquotesSam Hill is the only man to have won the Enduro World Series Championship three times, so as we head into the final round of the season, who better to break down the current standings than the legend himself.

Sam talks us through his wins, what it takes to win the overall EWS title, and who he thinks will walk away with the trophy in 2022. Enduro World Series


Jack Moir


bigquotesMoi Moi Tv - Loudenvielle, France EWS Shake Down Day

First day of riding here in Loudenvielle, and it was a fun day of shaking it down with the Breevas. Few guest appearances from Meestar Ed and Freestyle Daannnnnn.
Mad dog Boris on the Mad dog thumbnail pic. Jack Moir


Sławomir Łukasik



Kelan Grant




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Loudenvielle 2022


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Crans Montana 2022
102144 views
13 Bikes That Could See An Update In 2023
75940 views
First Ride: The 2023 Santa Cruz Tallboy Gets Updated, Not Overhauled
71335 views
Racing & Industry Rumours: Hardline Series, Vergier Trexit (false), OneUp Investment, etc.
56847 views
Check Out: An Air Compressor To Seat Tubeless Tires, Stealthy Body Protection, Giant's Cycling Computer, & Mullet Links
48039 views
Shand Launches Ioma Hardtail with a 60-Degree Head Angle
43980 views
MUST WATCH: Caleb Holonko Turns the Lights Out
41772 views
GoPro Launches the Hero 11 Black & Mini
33792 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Someone really out did himself with the title... What a Crans piece of art!
  • 1 0
 How are we all going to feel about the E-Ews when Sam Hill inevitably enters it next year?
  • 1 0
 Jack is my favourite rider to watch. I fantasize about cornering like he does. This is his race to lose.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007534
Mobile Version of Website