Video Round Up: Previews, Highlights, POVs & More from EWS Loudenvielle 2022

As the 2022 EWS season wraps up in France we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this weekend. Come back throughout the week for more videos from practice, the Pro Stage and Sunday's big day of racing.
Course Preview
It's the last round of the season and EWS Loudenvielle is where we will crown our 2022 Enduro World Series Champions.
All that stands between the riders and those coveted overall titles is one last race - so we sent out the dynamic duo - aka Ruaridh Cunningham and Ric McLaughlin - to see what lies in store at round eight in France.— Enduro World Series
Shakedown
Sam Hill Interview
Sam Hill is the only man to have won the Enduro World Series Championship three times, so as we head into the final round of the season, who better to break down the current standings than the legend himself.
Sam talks us through his wins, what it takes to win the overall EWS title, and who he thinks will walk away with the trophy in 2022.— Enduro World Series
Jack Moir
Moi Moi Tv - Loudenvielle, France EWS Shake Down Day
First day of riding here in Loudenvielle, and it was a fun day of shaking it down with the Breevas. Few guest appearances from Meestar Ed and Freestyle Daannnnnn. Mad dog Boris on the Mad dog thumbnail pic.— Jack Moir
