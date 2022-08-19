Video Round Up: Previews, Highlights, POVs & More from EWS Sugarloaf 2022

As the 2022 EWS season continues in Maine we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this weekend. Come back throughout the weekend for more videos from practice, the Pro Stage and Sunday's big day of racing.
Course Preview
We're back for another weekend of world-class enduro racing in the United States of America! After an amazing round in Burke, Vermont, the EWS circus made the short journey north to Sugarloaf Mountain in the state of Maine.
Another first-time venue, the trails here have been expertly crafted by the skilled hands of local legend and Olympian, Adam Craig. The terrain is rocky and raw, with pockets of perfect loam and no lack of elevation to play with. We sent Ric and Ruaridh to check out the stages for your enjoyment.— Enduro World Series
Shakedown
Highlights
Three back-to-back weeks of Enduro World Series racing are approaching an end but there's plenty of drama left at EWS Sugarloaf.
Another brand-new venue for the series sees us round off a historic East Coast double at the Carrabassett Valley Trails. Sugarloaf Mountain opened its doors to the EWS racers today at shakedown. With extremely wet weather over the last couple of days the forecast is now good for the rest of the weekend and racing is all set to get underway!— Enduro World Series
Jack Moir
Lots of rain over the last couple days made for a wild shake down! Threw the mud tires on and went for some slip n slidin! So keen for practice tomorrow, it's going to be wild out there! Give Mr Bomba some love, He went down again.— Jack Moir
1 Comment