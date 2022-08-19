Video Round Up: Previews, Highlights, POVs & More from EWS Sugarloaf 2022

We're back for another weekend of world-class enduro racing in the United States of America! After an amazing round in Burke, Vermont, the EWS circus made the short journey north to Sugarloaf Mountain in the state of Maine.



Another first-time venue, the trails here have been expertly crafted by the skilled hands of local legend and Olympian, Adam Craig. The terrain is rocky and raw, with pockets of perfect loam and no lack of elevation to play with. We sent Ric and Ruaridh to check out the stages for your enjoyment. — Enduro World Series