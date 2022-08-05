Video Round Up: Previews, Highlights, POVs & More from EWS Whistler 2022

As the 2022 EWS season continues in Whistler we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this weekend. Come back throughout the weekend for more videos from practice, the Pro Stage and Sunday's big day of racing.
It's been a long time coming, but we're finally back at EWS Whistler! One of the most famous MTB venues across the globe, Whistler has an exceptional range of trails on offer. Join Ric and Ruaridh as they take to these epic stages!— Enduro World Series
Shakedown
Highlights
Who loves classic B.C tech? Roots, loam and massive rock-rollers were on the cards today as riders took on Shakedown in Whistler! Here's what went to down.— Enduro World Series
Jack Moir
Moi Moi Tv - Whistler Enduro World Series Shake Down, and New Bike Day!
Got some custom painted Strives for the Canada/US rounds, and they are lookin marrddd. Rode the shake down track 'Tatiana' and did some Dirt Merch and A-line rippin too. Had a guest appearance from the Mayor of Maydena - Dan Booker. Dat 1 skilled boiiii on a bikeee.
