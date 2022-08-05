Video Round Up: Previews, Highlights, POVs & More from EWS Whistler 2022

Moi Moi Tv - Whistler Enduro World Series Shake Down, and New Bike Day!



Got some custom painted Strives for the Canada/US rounds, and they are lookin marrddd. Rode the shake down track 'Tatiana' and did some Dirt Merch and A-line rippin too. Had a guest appearance from the Mayor of Maydena - Dan Booker. Dat 1 skilled boiiii on a bikeee.



Mad Dog Boris on the thumbnail pic! — Jack Moir