Video Round Up: Previews, Highlights, POVs & More from the Derby Enduro World Cup 2023

Squids On Tour - Wet and wild down under.



After an awesome beginning of what is a new era of enduro racing last week in Maydena, Round Two of the Enduro World Cup is taking place a few hours up the road in Derby.



We join Sven Martin for a course preview in conditions that could not be further from the dry and dusty Bikepark terrain of Maydena.



The riders will be up against the elements this weekend and the slippery slabs of Derby will most probably be the race deciding features. — Misspent Summers