Video Round Up: Previews, Highlights, POVs & More from the Derby Enduro World Cup 2023

Mar 30, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The second round of the 2023 Enduro World Cup is here and we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this weekend. Come back throughout the weekend for more videos from practice and Saturday's big day of racing.


Squids on Tour Course Preview


bigquotesSquids On Tour - Wet and wild down under.

After an awesome beginning of what is a new era of enduro racing last week in Maydena, Round Two of the Enduro World Cup is taking place a few hours up the road in Derby.

We join Sven Martin for a course preview in conditions that could not be further from the dry and dusty Bikepark terrain of Maydena.

The riders will be up against the elements this weekend and the slippery slabs of Derby will most probably be the race deciding features. Misspent Summers


Jack Moir: Day 1


bigquotesIt’s our first day in Derby! I’l tell you what, it was an absolute mudder out there! Was good to get back on the bike and spin the legs ahead of another huge week. It was moist out there and we had some technical dramas (aka Staggsy rippin the tyres of the eeb, what a rookie). Jack Moir



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos EDR Derby 2023 Enduro Racing World Cup Enduro


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall Standings] Final Results from the Maydena Enduro World Cup 2023
191816 views
Brian's Final Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2023
78921 views
Brian's Day 3 Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2023
74848 views
Lezyne Release Taipei Plugs to Save Your Tyre (And Your Wallet) - Taipei Cycle Show 2023
69172 views
Wrap Around DH Stems, Flexy Seats, & Good Headset Routing? - Taipei Cycle Show 2023
66441 views
Brake Line Quick-Releases, Platform Pedals, & Clever Tools - Taipei Cycle Show 2023
61610 views
Review: 2023 Commencal Tempo LTD
58045 views
Intend's New Trinity Brake System Hides High-Tech Features
57172 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.039118
Mobile Version of Website