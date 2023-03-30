Video Round Up: Previews, Highlights, POVs & More from the Derby Enduro World Cup 2023

The second round of the 2023 Enduro World Cup is here and we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this weekend. Come back throughout the weekend for more videos from practice and Saturday's big day of racing.
Squids on Tour Course Preview
|Squids On Tour - Wet and wild down under.
After an awesome beginning of what is a new era of enduro racing last week in Maydena, Round Two of the Enduro World Cup is taking place a few hours up the road in Derby.
We join Sven Martin for a course preview in conditions that could not be further from the dry and dusty Bikepark terrain of Maydena.
The riders will be up against the elements this weekend and the slippery slabs of Derby will most probably be the race deciding features.— Misspent Summers
Jack Moir: Day 1
|It’s our first day in Derby! I’l tell you what, it was an absolute mudder out there! Was good to get back on the bike and spin the legs ahead of another huge week. It was moist out there and we had some technical dramas (aka Staggsy rippin the tyres of the eeb, what a rookie).— Jack Moir
