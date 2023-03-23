Video Round Up: Previews, Highlights, POVs & More from the Maydena Enduro World Cup 2023

The Enduro World Cup is here and we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this weekend. Come back throughout the weekend for more videos from practice and Sunday's big day of racing.
Squids on Tour Course Preview
|Squids on tour – new beginnings. The 2023 race season kicks off in Maydena, Tasmania, with the first ever Enduro World Cup (EDR) this weekend.
Chief squid Sven Martin takes us on a preview of some of the race's stages. With the forecast set to be nothing but sun, sends and spiders, the tracks will be running fast and will make for some interesting racing over the weekend.— Misspent Summers
Practice Day Raw
|RAW action from practice day of the Maydena UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup. Six stages of incredible and challenging Tasmanian trails lie ahead of the riders this Sunday!
Who will be taking the crown of the first-ever UCI Mountain Bike World Cup?— UCI Mountain Bike World Series
Jack Moir: Press Day
|Day three in Maydena for the Enduro World Cup!
Today was a complete press day and used as a day off with no riding for the big man to rest his legs. With an endless amount of press duties to attend to there wasn’t even time to get a lap in anyway, nevertheless it was a hectic and funny day. Keep your eyes peeled for tomorrows episode where we will be on the hill for the first offical practice day for an Enduro World Cup ever and we will be joined by Party Boi and Mr Bomba!— Jack Moir
Jack Moir: Day 2
|Day two in Maydena for the Enduro World Cup!
Sick day punching laps, we created our own shakedown day but got a little out of sync with the shuttles and didn't catch up with Bomba until the end and Party Boi for the last lap and the GoPro ran outta battery. Plenty of shock testing with the air and onto the coil with different rate springs - we're getting pretty dialled for the race setup this weekend. Stay tuned for some more behind the scenes of the UCI media day tomorrow!— Jack Moir
Enduro Race Bikes from Maydena
|Welcome to the first ever UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup from the brand new venue of Maydena Bike Park in Tasmania.
It is a new era for top flight mountain bike racing and for many fans of the sport, there isn’t much that can whet the appetite like shiny new race bikes.
Before racing gets underway on Sunday, we headed to the pits to find some of the very fastest…— UCI Mountain Bike World Series
Jack Moir - Day 1
|We are in Maydena for the first Enduro World Cup!
There's a new Moi Moi Tv Sherrif/video editor/uploader/backpack Guy in the house for the rest of the year.
Shout out Staggsy for killing it on his first day at school. Staggsy is gonna be following us at every race this year to get some better quality content and more trackside action!— Jack Moir
Riders to Watch
|With the first-ever UCI Enduro World Cup kicking off in Maydena, Tasmania on the 26th of March, we've taken a look at the biggest names who will be battling it out for the coveted top spot.— UCI Mountain Bike World Series
