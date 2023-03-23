Video Round Up: Previews, Highlights, POVs & More from the Maydena Enduro World Cup 2023

Day three in Maydena for the Enduro World Cup!



Today was a complete press day and used as a day off with no riding for the big man to rest his legs. With an endless amount of press duties to attend to there wasn’t even time to get a lap in anyway, nevertheless it was a hectic and funny day. Keep your eyes peeled for tomorrows episode where we will be on the hill for the first offical practice day for an Enduro World Cup ever and we will be joined by Party Boi and Mr Bomba! — Jack Moir