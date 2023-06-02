Video Round Up: Previews, Highlights, POVs & More from the Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup 2023

Sven Martin brings us a full event preview in his classic style – trails, banter and snacks included. Read about it below.



The third round of the 2023 UCI Enduro MTB World Cup takes place this week in Pietra Ligure, one town in the Finale Outdoor Region area.



Pietra is adjacent to the well-loved Finale Ligure that international enduro racing has been visiting for over a decade and has its own network of world-class trails scattered around the forests and hills rising up behind the Mediterranean coastal town.



There’s a lifetime of riding in this area and Pietra offers a slight change of terrain after many years racing Finale’s famous trails (Pietra was also raced in 2020 during the closed-doors pandemic Finale-Pietra twin rounds of Enduro World Series racing).



As you’ll see in the video preview, Pietra EDR will throw both long and loamy and short and punchy tracks into the mix as riders move around the mountains from high up in the deciduous trees to seaside among the unforgiving rocks and blistering sunshine* (*errr, let’s see how the weather goes – storms forecast for race day).



We hope you enjoy Sven’s Squids On Tour Pietra Ligure-Finale Outdoor Region course preview video! — Misspent Summers