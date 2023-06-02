Video Round Up: Previews, Highlights, POVs & More from the Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup 2023

The third round of the 2023 Enduro World Cup is here and we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this weekend. Come back throughout the weekend for more videos from practice and Saturday's big day of racing.
Squids on Tour Course Preview
|Sven Martin brings us a full event preview in his classic style – trails, banter and snacks included. Read about it below.
The third round of the 2023 UCI Enduro MTB World Cup takes place this week in Pietra Ligure, one town in the Finale Outdoor Region area.
Pietra is adjacent to the well-loved Finale Ligure that international enduro racing has been visiting for over a decade and has its own network of world-class trails scattered around the forests and hills rising up behind the Mediterranean coastal town.
There’s a lifetime of riding in this area and Pietra offers a slight change of terrain after many years racing Finale’s famous trails (Pietra was also raced in 2020 during the closed-doors pandemic Finale-Pietra twin rounds of Enduro World Series racing).
As you’ll see in the video preview, Pietra EDR will throw both long and loamy and short and punchy tracks into the mix as riders move around the mountains from high up in the deciduous trees to seaside among the unforgiving rocks and blistering sunshine* (*errr, let’s see how the weather goes – storms forecast for race day).
We hope you enjoy Sven’s Squids On Tour Pietra Ligure-Finale Outdoor Region course preview video!— Misspent Summers
Raw Practice Footage
|RAW action from practice day in Finale Outdoor Region ahead of the UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup. 56km, six stages, and 2070m of climbing lie ahead of the riders this Saturday!
The Pietra Ligure trails are dry, loose and flat out, leading to some very spicing and unforgiving conditions that will test the best of the best. It's all to play for, but only one rider can come out on top. Who will take the win in Italy?— UCI Mountain Bike World Series
Jack Moir: Day 1-3
|Finale (Pietra) EDR Day 1 started with a bit of track walking and finding the secret lines, followed by a surprise in the pits - a custom build, custom paint job bike for this weekend. How heeeectic is the paint job on this rig! Huge thanks to everyone involved for making another dream bike.— Jack Moir
|Finale (Pietra) EDR Day 2 you know what it is, shakedown day and we have finally got the return of Party Boi to the shakedowns. We ripped some laps from the Nato base and railed some fresh turns.— Jack Moir
|Finale (Pietra) enduro World Cup Day 3. Painey had some hugeys. VB George got his car towed. The boys were sending and the trails were wild. Plus a bonus edition of MTB Cribs!— Jack Moir
