Video Round Up: Qualifying at the Fort William DH World Cup 2022

The Fort William World Cup continues with a flat out qualifying session. Check out some of the action from qualifying below.
Bernard Kerr
|FT Bill qualy day was another wild one with sideways wind and rain....and a few splashes of sun! Jenna, Eddie and myself all made it into the main show.— Bernard Kerr
FullAttack
How do riders choose their lines?
|Line choice is quite possibly the most crucial part of a race weekend! It could be the difference between winning and losing. Alan Milway, trainer to the likes of Greg Minnaar, chats about the line choice process World Cup riders use, and how it could benefit your riding.— Crankbrothers
Johannes Fischbach
Trek Factory Racing
|“It’s a terrifying track in many ways.” That’s how Reece Wilson describes Fort William, which is returning to the downhill World Cup circuit for the first time in three years. Go behind the scenes for practice and qualifiers with the Trek Factory Racing DH boys as they wrestle with arguably the most punishing race of the year beneath a rain-heavy Scottish sky.— Trek
Inside The Tape with Ben Cathro
The brutal nature of Fort William surprises riders every time. It's an old classic with a new twist, take a tour of the track with Ben.
0 Comments