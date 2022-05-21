Video Round Up: Qualifying at the Fort William DH World Cup 2022

May 21, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The Fort William World Cup continues with a flat out qualifying session. Check out some of the action from qualifying below.


Bernard Kerr


bigquotesFT Bill qualy day was another wild one with sideways wind and rain....and a few splashes of sun! Jenna, Eddie and myself all made it into the main show. Bernard Kerr


FullAttack



How do riders choose their lines?


bigquotesLine choice is quite possibly the most crucial part of a race weekend! It could be the difference between winning and losing. Alan Milway, trainer to the likes of Greg Minnaar, chats about the line choice process World Cup riders use, and how it could benefit your riding. Crankbrothers


Johannes Fischbach



Trek Factory Racing

bigquotes“It’s a terrifying track in many ways.” That’s how Reece Wilson describes Fort William, which is returning to the downhill World Cup circuit for the first time in three years. Go behind the scenes for practice and qualifiers with the Trek Factory Racing DH boys as they wrestle with arguably the most punishing race of the year beneath a rain-heavy Scottish sky. Trek


Inside The Tape with Ben Cathro

The brutal nature of Fort William surprises riders every time. It's an old classic with a new twist, take a tour of the track with Ben.



