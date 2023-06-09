Video Round Up: Qualifying at the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

Jun 9, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
A busy day of racing saw a wild set of Junior races followed by the Elite qualifying session. Ahead of the Elite Semi-Finals and Finals check out all the action from a packed day of racing below.


Bernard Kerr



Rachel Atherton's 2nd Place Qualifying Run


bigquotesRachel Atherton is back in action this year for the 2023 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup, taking 2nd place in the qualifying heats. GoPro


Jenna Hastings


bigquotesWell sports fans, I've done myself a mischief...

on a good note, teammates Bernard Kerr and Jake Jewett are through to the semi-finals tomorrow!! Jenna Hastings


Angel Suarez's Alonso 3rd Place Qualifying Run


bigquotesAngel Suarez Alonso takes 3rd place in qualifying for the 2023 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup in Lenzerheide. GoPro


FullAttack



Jackson Goldstone's 10th Place Qualifying Run


bigquotesJackson Goldstone has officially made the move up to the Elite Men's class, putting down a 10th-place overall qualifying run to get him into the next round at the 2023 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup. Jump on board to watch his run. GoPro


Official Course Preview


bigquotesJoin Loic Bruni and Cedric Gracia as they take you down the UCI Downhill World Cup course with GoPro for an in-depth analysis of the hard-hitting and flat-out track. UCI Mountain Bike World Series


Junior Finals Highlights




Jackson Goldstone Practice Lap POV




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2023


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Overall Standings & Final Results from the Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup 2023
74036 views
Spotted: Pivot's Lugged Carbon DH Bike Prototype
62776 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
57726 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
46455 views
First Look: 2024 Giant Glory Downhill Race Bike
46436 views
Noga Korem Dropped by GT & Sponsored by Commencal
34917 views
Tech Randoms Part II: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
32468 views
Pinkbike Primer: The 2023 DH World Cup Series Finally Begins at Lenzerheide
27795 views

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Personally feel the course preview chopping back and forth between the POV footage and Cedric yelling at an iPad doesn't work as well as hearing from the riders themselves.
  • 1 0
 Had a good laugh at the "official track preview" where most of it was Cedric holding an iPad trying to keep up in broken English.

I hope they evolve their presentation and show different angled shots of the features or data/graphics instead of just a guy holding a tablet moving forwards. Doesnt bode well for the rest of the coverage...
  • 1 0
 Why the f. is BK not allowed to own his GoPro footage? More Discovery crap? Why are others allowed to post it? Did GoPro but that footage from Discovery?





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.028949
Mobile Version of Website