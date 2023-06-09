Video Round Up: Qualifying at the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

A busy day of racing saw a wild set of Junior races followed by the Elite qualifying session. Ahead of the Elite Semi-Finals and Finals check out all the action from a packed day of racing below.
Bernard Kerr
Rachel Atherton's 2nd Place Qualifying Run
Rachel Atherton is back in action this year for the 2023 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup, taking 2nd place in the qualifying heats.— GoPro
Jenna Hastings
Well sports fans, I've done myself a mischief...
on a good note, teammates Bernard Kerr and Jake Jewett are through to the semi-finals tomorrow!!— Jenna Hastings
Angel Suarez's Alonso 3rd Place Qualifying Run
Angel Suarez Alonso takes 3rd place in qualifying for the 2023 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup in Lenzerheide.— GoPro
FullAttack
Jackson Goldstone's 10th Place Qualifying Run
Jackson Goldstone has officially made the move up to the Elite Men's class, putting down a 10th-place overall qualifying run to get him into the next round at the 2023 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup. Jump on board to watch his run.— GoPro
Official Course Preview
Join Loic Bruni and Cedric Gracia as they take you down the UCI Downhill World Cup course with GoPro for an in-depth analysis of the hard-hitting and flat-out track.— UCI Mountain Bike World Series
3 Comments
I hope they evolve their presentation and show different angled shots of the features or data/graphics instead of just a guy holding a tablet moving forwards. Doesnt bode well for the rest of the coverage...