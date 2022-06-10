Video Round Up: Raw Rut Railing & POVs from Practice at the Leogang DH World Cup 2022

Jun 9, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Conditions were challenging for practice day at the Leogang DH World Cup with riders once again sliding about in the Austrian mud. Check out some of the action from practice below.


Bernard Kerr


bigquotesIts Leogang so it would be weird if it wasn't the muddiest thing in the world right...so jump on board for a super wet and wild day on the hill here for the first day of practice at the 2022 DH World Cup! Bernard Kerr


Brendan Fairclough


bigquotesDay 1 here in Leogang was quite the handful. Crashes, mud and wild times. So stoked to be back at the races and with the best crew. Leogang Bike Park has put on quite the track for us. Brendan Fairclough


FullAttack



Dialed


bigquotesThe rain has returned making the track at Leogang an absolute mess. Athletes work with the Fox team to make adjustments for practice laps. Fox


Johannes Fischbach



Gamux Factory Racing


bigquotesGrip your handlebars and ride down the WC track in Leogang with Loris Michellod Gamux Factory Racing


GoPro Bike


bigquotesGoPro Athlete Valentina Höll's POV from her Training Lap at the UCI Downhill MTB World Cup Round 3 in Leogang.. GoPro Bike


Laurie Greenland and Jackson Goldstone POV


bigquotesThe downhill track in Austria had established itself firmly as a "bike park" race. However, in recent years, the introduction of a new woods section towards the bottom has allowed for more natural and technical riding. As the rain continues to fall, will this be the crux of Saturday's final?

Most of the course is out in the open, with woods covering the latter of the track. Vali's Hölle, an extremely steep and technically demanding section in the woods, has caught many a rider out since it was included as part of the 2020 World Championships track and stayed there for the World Cup in 2021.

We jump onboard with the Santa Cruz Syndicates very own Laurie Greenland and Jackson Goldstone for a course preview to see what the riders think of the 2022 layout.Red Bull Bike


Ben Cathro's Course Preview


Ben Cathro takes us down the hazardous Leogang downhill track in the wet.


Up to Speed with Ben Cathro



The weather is playing havoc with things as usual, the notorious woods section returns once more in Leogang. Ben Cathro is here to get you up to speed on the latest news from round 3 of the UCI Downhill World Cup.

Produced by Sleeper Collective



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Leogang World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the EWS Tweed Valley 2022
115288 views
What’s the Significance of the Specialized Direct-to-Consumer Move? It’s Complicated.
88318 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2022
55527 views
First Look: The New Unno Burn Looks Absolutely Wild
47200 views
7 of the Best New Mountain Bike Pants Ridden & Rated
37973 views
Timed Training Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2022
35675 views
Tech Randoms: Custom Everything at the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
34359 views
More Tech Randoms: EWS Tweed Valley 2022
32616 views

1 Comment

Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007696
Mobile Version of Website