Video Round Up: Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024

Feb 20, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Red Bull Hardline is back and we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this week. Come back throughout the week for more videos from practice and Saturday's big day of racing.


First Practice Day:
Bernard Kerr


bigquotesIt is on like Donkey Kong - never have we seen everyone send it this hard on day one and especially the girls....mad respect this stuff is no joke for any rider anywhere!

The track here in Tasmania for Red bull hardline really is all time and has everything...enjoy the first sends sports fans! Bernard Kerr


George Brannigan


bigquotesWe've almost ticked off the whole Hardline track at Tasmania, it's been a wild day hitting so many big new features!! George Brannigan


Sam Blenkinsop



Thibault Laly



Track Walk:
Bernard Kerr


bigquotesSports fans this track is INSANE good...we could not be fizzing more! Bernard Kerr


Adam Brayton



Ed Masters


bigquotesWell well well the team at Maydena have knocked it out of the park, the Hardline track looks like one of the best we've ever seen, ever!! Proper naughty!!! Unfortunately on Wednesday, I knocked myself unconscious and upon the doctors orders I won‘t be riding this week Frown I‘m gutted to say the least but I've gotta look after myself and my head for future me haha ... We'll be here all week supporting and bringing all the hottest content from Hardline Tasmania. Ed Masters


Harriet Burbidge-Smith



Thibault Laly




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Hardline Hardline 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,950 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Evil Bikes Announces Company Layoffs
60512 views
Aaron Gwin to Join Crestline as Rider & Part-Owner for 2024 - Full Interview & Podcast
55891 views
Bike Check: Remy Morton's Chainless Specialized Demo 8
44601 views
First Ride: Privateer 161 Gen 2 - The Beast Is Back
39086 views
First Look: Hope's Carbon Crank and TR Stem
38916 views
Spotted: Vali Höll's Unreleased YT Tues is Idler-Equipped
31428 views
Day 1 Randoms - Core Bike 2024
30786 views
Markus Flossmann Returns as CEO of YT Industries
27368 views

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 the upload race is real







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025476
Mobile Version of Website