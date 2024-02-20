Video Round Up: Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024

Red Bull Hardline is back and we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this week. Come back throughout the week for more videos from practice and Saturday's big day of racing.
First Practice Day: Bernard Kerr
It is on like Donkey Kong - never have we seen everyone send it this hard on day one and especially the girls....mad respect this stuff is no joke for any rider anywhere!
The track here in Tasmania for Red bull hardline really is all time and has everything...enjoy the first sends sports fans!— Bernard Kerr
George Brannigan
We've almost ticked off the whole Hardline track at Tasmania, it's been a wild day hitting so many big new features!!— George Brannigan
Sam Blenkinsop
Thibault Laly
Track Walk: Bernard Kerr
Sports fans this track is INSANE good...we could not be fizzing more!— Bernard Kerr
Adam Brayton
Ed Masters
Well well well the team at Maydena have knocked it out of the park, the Hardline track looks like one of the best we've ever seen, ever!! Proper naughty!!! Unfortunately on Wednesday, I knocked myself unconscious and upon the doctors orders I won‘t be riding this week I‘m gutted to say the least but I've gotta look after myself and my head for future me haha ... We'll be here all week supporting and bringing all the hottest content from Hardline Tasmania.— Ed Masters