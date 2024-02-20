Video Round Up: Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024

I‘m gutted to say the least but I've gotta look after myself and my head for future me haha ... We'll be here all week supporting and bringing all the hottest content from Hardline Tasmania. Well well well the team at Maydena have knocked it out of the park, the Hardline track looks like one of the best we've ever seen, ever!! Proper naughty!!! Unfortunately on Wednesday, I knocked myself unconscious and upon the doctors orders I won‘t be riding this weekI‘m gutted to say the least but I've gotta look after myself and my head for future me haha ... We'll be here all week supporting and bringing all the hottest content from Hardline Tasmania. — Ed Masters