[Updated After Finals] Video Round Up: Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Finals day wrapped up at Red Bull Hardline Wales after some incredible racing on the Welsh course. Catch up on the action from a week of racing in Wales below.
Finals
Matt Jones
Red Bull Hardline Finals was insane. It was raining hard all morning and the track got super slippery and gnarly! It was the first time a women completed a Hardline downhill run in finals which was amazing, shout out to Louise for the first ever girls hardline run. The finals was gnarly for me with two crashes in the same run, I got hit pretty hard by the bike but this whole week is amazing! Enjoy the POV riding and crashes on the worlds biggest jumps.—Matt Jones
Adam Brayton
Finals was insane!!! Amazing week, thank you for all the support!—Adam Brayton
Jerónimo Paez
Seeding
Hannah Bergemann
POV of my first time riding all the features at Hardline Wales! One of the hardest things I’ve ever done and so stoked to have finally completed all the features. Hopefully a full top to bottom run in the cards for next year!—Hannah Bergemann
Just Ride by Red Bull
Rob & Eliot are joined in the finish bowl of Red Bull Hardline Wales for an exclusive interview with Louise Ferguson, Hannah Bergemann and Charlie Hatton after a whirlwhind day of seeding runs.—Just Ride by Red Bull
Bernard Kerr
Well Hardline qualy didn't quite go how I wanted after some slippery practice...just typing this post X-rays with my boy Rob and it's looking good...see you tomorrow for finals sports fans!—Bernard Kerr
Adam Brayton
Jerónimo Paez
Brook Macdonald
The Ride Companion
We witnessed the first ever top to bottom run, Bernard Kerr took a heavy hit but will be back for the big show, Dan Booker dodged a pole, the Jones brother enjoy bicycle riding together, Brendan Fairclough blew minds again, Asa Vermette goes quickest and Lada leaves his mark on the course.—The Ride Companion
Final Practice Day Ed Masters
Shout out to the ladies sending the 90s!!! Another epic day here in Wales! This is my last upload for the week, thanks for tuning in you legends!—Ed Masters
Bernard Kerr
This track is pinned....it's grippy and we are looking for lines but really....just got faster if I wasnt so scared! hahah Loving it though and cant wait to see everyone shred it this weekend!
Enjoy sports fans !—Bernard Kerr
Just Ride by Red Bull
Vaea Verbeeck joins Rob and Eliot to unpack the shift from competition to creativity, how her background in gymnastics shaped her bike control, and why adrenaline can only take you so far. Plus, thoughts on Red Bull Hardline, women's progression, and saying yes when it matters.—Just Ride by Red Bull
Matt Jones
The Red Bull Hardline practice has been crazy, there's been some big crashes with riders going down on these huge jumps, road gaps and the hardest downhill tech riding in the world. This was the opportunity to complete full runs before qualifying tomorrow, so I had to hold on to a full run top to bottom!—Matt Jones
Rob Warner
The toughest downhill race on earth is back and with near perfect conditions all week it’s looking like it’ll be the fastest Red Bull Hardline yet!—Rob Warner
Transition Bikes
Roger Vieira
Adam Brayton
Brook Macdonald
Brendan Fairclough
Charlie Hatton
The Ride Companion
Brendan Fairclough had a crazy start to Red Bull Hardline 2025 and after missing two days of practice showed up and did a first run top to bottom towed by Kaos Seagrave.—The Ride Companion