[Updated After Finals] Video Round Up: Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Jul 27, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
Finals day wrapped up at Red Bull Hardline Wales after some incredible racing on the Welsh course. Catch up on the action from a week of racing in Wales below.


Finals

Matt Jones



bigquotesRed Bull Hardline Finals was insane. It was raining hard all morning and the track got super slippery and gnarly! It was the first time a women completed a Hardline downhill run in finals which was amazing, shout out to Louise for the first ever girls hardline run. The finals was gnarly for me with two crashes in the same run, I got hit pretty hard by the bike but this whole week is amazing! Enjoy the POV riding and crashes on the worlds biggest jumps.Matt Jones


Adam Brayton



bigquotesFinals was insane!!! Amazing week, thank you for all the support!Adam Brayton


Jerónimo Paez




Seeding

Hannah Bergemann



bigquotesPOV of my first time riding all the features at Hardline Wales! One of the hardest things I’ve ever done and so stoked to have finally completed all the features. Hopefully a full top to bottom run in the cards for next year!Hannah Bergemann


Just Ride by Red Bull



bigquotesRob & Eliot are joined in the finish bowl of Red Bull Hardline Wales for an exclusive interview with Louise Ferguson, Hannah Bergemann and Charlie Hatton after a whirlwhind day of seeding runs.Just Ride by Red Bull


Bernard Kerr



bigquotesWell Hardline qualy didn't quite go how I wanted after some slippery practice...just typing this post X-rays with my boy Rob and it's looking good...see you tomorrow for finals sports fans!Bernard Kerr


Adam Brayton



Jerónimo Paez



Brook Macdonald



The Ride Companion



bigquotesWe witnessed the first ever top to bottom run, Bernard Kerr took a heavy hit but will be back for the big show, Dan Booker dodged a pole, the Jones brother enjoy bicycle riding together, Brendan Fairclough blew minds again, Asa Vermette goes quickest and Lada leaves his mark on the course.The Ride Companion


Final Practice Day
Ed Masters



bigquotesShout out to the ladies sending the 90s!!!
Another epic day here in Wales! This is my last upload for the week, thanks for tuning in you legends!Ed Masters


Bernard Kerr



bigquotesThis track is pinned....it's grippy and we are looking for lines but really....just got faster if I wasnt so scared! hahah Loving it though and cant wait to see everyone shred it this weekend!

Enjoy sports fans !Bernard Kerr


Just Ride by Red Bull



bigquotesVaea Verbeeck joins Rob and Eliot to unpack the shift from competition to creativity, how her background in gymnastics shaped her bike control, and why adrenaline can only take you so far. Plus, thoughts on Red Bull Hardline, women's progression, and saying yes when it matters.Just Ride by Red Bull


Matt Jones



bigquotesThe Red Bull Hardline practice has been crazy, there's been some big crashes with riders going down on these huge jumps, road gaps and the hardest downhill tech riding in the world. This was the opportunity to complete full runs before qualifying tomorrow, so I had to hold on to a full run top to bottom!Matt Jones


Rob Warner



bigquotesThe toughest downhill race on earth is back and with near perfect conditions all week it’s looking like it’ll be the fastest Red Bull Hardline yet!Rob Warner


Transition Bikes



Roger Vieira



Adam Brayton



Brook Macdonald



Brendan Fairclough



Charlie Hatton



The Ride Companion



bigquotesBrendan Fairclough had a crazy start to Red Bull Hardline 2025 and after missing two days of practice showed up and did a first run top to bottom towed by Kaos Seagrave.The Ride Companion




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Hardline Hardline 2025


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,291 articles
Report
3 Comments
  • 10
 Go Brendon!
  • 10
 Did he race? Never saw him even mentioned in the coverage.
  • 10
 @40apple40: Had a mechanical which stopped him racing I think







