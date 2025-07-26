[Updated After Finals] Video Round Up: Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Red Bull Hardline Finals was insane. It was raining hard all morning and the track got super slippery and gnarly! It was the first time a women completed a Hardline downhill run in finals which was amazing, shout out to Louise for the first ever girls hardline run. The finals was gnarly for me with two crashes in the same run, I got hit pretty hard by the bike but this whole week is amazing! Enjoy the POV riding and crashes on the worlds biggest jumps. — Matt Jones