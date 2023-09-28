Video Round Up: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

Sep 28, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The downhill World Cup series crosses the pond to North America as riders take on the wild course in Snowshoe. We will keep this article updated with videos throughout the week, check out all the action so far below.


Track Walk & Junior Practice:
Gamux Factory Racing Track POV


bigquotesJoin Mike on a ride during his first practice session of the weekend here in Snowshoe. Gamux Factory Racing


Bernard Kerr


bigquotesWe are out here sports fans and the fog is set in and we a revved up for a week of racing DH MTB in the USA !

Lets go! Bernard Kerr


Jack Moir


bigquotesMoi Moi TV - Snowshoe Downhill World Cup Mayhem!!
Tagging along with the YT MOB downhill squad for the last couple world cups. Track is gnarly and it was dam slippery out there today! Enjoy some carnage. Jack Moir


Troy Brosnan


bigquotesWe'e made it over to the USA for the last two World Cups of the 2023 season, starting with Snowshoe! Take a look at the course in my first vlog of the week... Troy Brosnan


Jenna Hastings


bigquotesooooo we're back up the mountain sports fans! first look today at the American World Cup track and it looks pretty good... not too different from last year which is nice but a lot drier!!! Jenna Hastings


Thibault Laly



Dean Lucas



Dialed


bigquotesAll of the teams start setting up their alternative pits in Snowshoe, while some share their best American experiences so far. Fox


bigquotesIt's track walk day in Snowshoe, and we get to see what makes this track so unique. Fox



