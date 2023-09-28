Video Round Up: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

The downhill World Cup series crosses the pond to North America as riders take on the wild course in Snowshoe. We will keep this article updated with videos throughout the week, check out all the action so far below.
Track Walk & Junior Practice: Gamux Factory Racing Track POV
Join Mike on a ride during his first practice session of the weekend here in Snowshoe.— Gamux Factory Racing
Bernard Kerr
We are out here sports fans and the fog is set in and we a revved up for a week of racing DH MTB in the USA !
Lets go!— Bernard Kerr
Jack Moir
Moi Moi TV - Snowshoe Downhill World Cup Mayhem!! Tagging along with the YT MOB downhill squad for the last couple world cups. Track is gnarly and it was dam slippery out there today! Enjoy some carnage.— Jack Moir
Troy Brosnan
We'e made it over to the USA for the last two World Cups of the 2023 season, starting with Snowshoe! Take a look at the course in my first vlog of the week...— Troy Brosnan
Jenna Hastings
ooooo we're back up the mountain sports fans! first look today at the American World Cup track and it looks pretty good... not too different from last year which is nice but a lot drier!!!— Jenna Hastings
Thibault Laly
Dean Lucas
Dialed
All of the teams start setting up their alternative pits in Snowshoe, while some share their best American experiences so far.— Fox
It's track walk day in Snowshoe, and we get to see what makes this track so unique.— Fox