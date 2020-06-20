Video Round Up: Steep and Wild Racing from Vallnord DH World Cups

Jun 20, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
With no racing at Vallnord this weekend we have gathered together a whole load of racing action from the steep and wild Andorran track.

2008




2009


Vallnord World Cup Day One

by MTBcut
Views: 12,164    Faves: 74    Comments: 17


Vallnord World Cup Qualifying

by MTBcut
Views: 9,326    Faves: 59    Comments: 12


Vallnord World Cup Finals

by MTBcut
Views: 16,998    Faves: 140    Comments: 18



2013






2015





2016









2017












2018











2019
















