Video Round Up: The Massive Audi Nines Build

From Audi Nines:
Course designers and builders Sam Reynolds (GBR), Clemens Kaudela (AUT) Sam Hodgson (GBR), and Andi Brewi (AUT) have been grinding hard on the most complex and diverse course yet seen at Audi Nines, featuring more obstacles than ever before. Lively new sections are being added and the existing setup is being totally redefined, making a total of three interweaving lines that all come to a head in an extra special end-section.
All-new this year is the Jam Line, stuffed full of playful hits designed to enhance and enable progression for both the men and the women of the stacked rider field. The world-class Freeride Line hosts a series of giant and highly-trickable jumps alongside a huge new Sky Drop and Step Up. The Slopestyle Line has been refined even further for 2021, with modifications made to all kickers, the boner log and the quarter pipe to allow for maximum sending.
|It’s an honour to once again be working at a venue where we can realise mountain biker’s dreams. From giant jumps to more creative and fun features, we truly have something here for any and every type of rider. The whole is gang is fired up to get on course and unleash their tricks.—Sam Reynolds
The highlight for 2021 will be a Big-Air-Multi-Feature. All lines are set to converge on this new endpoint in the quarry, with the final hits of each line combining into one giant Multi-Feature that is guaranteed to facilitate heavy sessions.
|It will be the biggest mountain bike feature Audi Nines has ever built, a 45-meter mega-jump with four different takeoffs and the opportunity to get more than eight athletes in the air at the same time in true Audi-Nines style.—Event founder Nico Zacek
Sam Reynolds has been documenting the build process on his YouTube channel. The first episode detailing the beginning steps is posted here
. The second through sixth episodes are below.
0 Comments
Post a Comment