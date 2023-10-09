Video Round Up: The Warm Up to Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 10, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  

Red Bull Rampage week is here and we have plenty of exciting videos coming in as we build towards Friday's event. We will continue to update this article as videos come in.





bigquotesPreparation for Rampage is very specific. My approach to the line I plan to ride changes every year too. This year I spent most of my time on my freeride bike, whereas before I spent more time on my slopestyle bike. I love the fact that we all come from different backgrounds, we all have a different vision of our line and that's what makes freeriding so interesting. The only common goal is: go big or go home.Thomas Genon



bigquotesFrom custom bikes and ridglines to dirt jumps and fishing, having the balance between everything I love prior to RedBull Rampage was key. Had an amazing week in the desert getting ready on the bike for this year's competition! Hyped for another year of digging and riding with the homies... stay tuned for more!Jaxson Riddle


.

bigquotesThe evolution of water access has changed the way riders prepare for and approach their Rampage builds. WATERWORKS is a glimpse behind the scenes at Rampage with Dave Smutok, Randy Spangler, and the Highland Trails crew as they build an temporary irrigation system from scratch in an unforgiving landscape to deliver water to athletes and their dig crews.Matt Bruhns



bigquotesDigging is on its way here at Red Bull Rampage. The days have been hot and long, but the team has been crushing it. I ended up having to take a day off because I caught the flu, but luckily it was short-lived and I'm already on the mend. Official practice starts Monday and while we still have a decent amount of work to do, things are shaping up and we should have some features to test.Kyle Strait



bigquotesWhen it came time to build the bike, Kyle took matters into his own hands. From pressing the bearings to dialing in the bars, the Natty Daddy personally wrenches on his own race rigs. This is something Kyle’s always done, and it’s that DIY attitude that makes us proud to sponsor him. We are thrilled to watch Kyle take this country-inspired gravity machine to Red Bull Rampage.Vitus



