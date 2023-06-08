Video Round Up: Track Walk & Junior Practice at the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

The Downhill World Cup is back for 2023 after an incredibly long off-season. Check out what riders have been up to ahead of racing in Switzerland.
Raw Junior Practice - Edbull Media House
|Edbull Media House bringing all the raw dog action from Junior practice. Too much traction not enough action, tune in for more tomorrow.— Ed Masters
Practice POV - Gamux Factory Racing
|Join Mike on a ride during his first practice session of the weekend here in Lenzerheide.— Gamux Factory Racing
Bernard Kerr
|We back baby...its DH world cup season 2023! We've got a next-gen Pivot factory racing team as well as the usual mad crew!— Bernard Kerr
Tahnée Seagrave´s Custom Canyon Sender CFR
|It´s time to reveal Tahnée Seagrave´s brand new custom Canyon Sender CFR carbon race bike. The first Downhill World Cup of the season 2023 – taking place in beautiful Lenzerheide, Switzerland – is just around the corner. Being back at full pace, the FMD Racing team rider is ready to attack between the tape.
The exhilarating UCI Downhill World Cup race is gearing up to take place in the breathtaking Swiss mountains. As one of the most highly anticipated events in the downhill mountain biking calendar, it promises an electrifying showcase of skill, speed, and adrenaline. The challenging and technical course in Lenzerheide will put riders to the ultimate test as they navigate treacherous descents, hairpin turns, and jaw-dropping jumps.
Spectators can expect an intense battle among the world's top mountain bike riders as they compete for glory and chase down the coveted title. With its stunning alpine backdrop and passionate crowd, the UCI Downhill World Cup race in Lenzerheide is poised to deliver a truly unforgettable experience for both riders and fans alike.
Check out the full spec list below:
- Frame: Canyon Sender M, mullet, short rear end, custom +5mm headset
- Fork: Fox 40 Factory, 70 psi, 2 volume spacers, HSC 8, LSC 12, HSR 7 LSR 8
- Shock: Fox DHX2, 400lb spring, HSC open, LSC 14, HSR 6, LSR 12
- Drivetrain: Shimano Saint 36T chainring, 11-25T cassette
- Brakes: Shimano Saint Caliper with XTR levers, 203 Ice-Tec Freeza rotors
- Wheels: DT Swiss FR1500 wheelset, 32H rear 28H front. Peatys valves
- Tyres: Schwalbe Magic Mary Super DH, 20/22 psi front and rear
- Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar 750/20mm rise
- Stem: Renthal Integra Stem 45/10mm rise
- Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet Clipless
- Saddle: Fizik Alpaca custom
- Grips: ODI O
- JAB titanium bolts— Canyon
Troy Brosnan
|I'm here with the team in Lenzerheide, Switzerland for the first round of the new UCI Mountain Bike World Series!
New kit, teammates, equipment... Let's go!— Troy Brosnan
Jenna Hastings
|Lenzerheide World Cup is first on the cards, the crew is back together, pit set up and track walk are done and we are on for practice tomorrow!— Jenna Hastings
Thibault Laly
Dean Lucas
|Track walk day today!
The riders were out in full force to scope how the track has changed from last year and to try and see where you can gain those split seconds that make the difference.
The track looks epic. Roots, rocks and who knows maybe even rain for racing. Check it out!— Dean Lucas
WynTV
|It's the first day back at school and there's a new headmaster. The DH World Cup season kicks off in Lenzerheide and Wyn Masters hits the track to see who's ready to put the pedal to the metal. It's Wyn TV!
Video: Louis Citadelle— GT
Dialed
|When you step into the Fox pit, and the walls are completely lined with Kashima, and it sounds like Santa’s workshop on Christmas Eve...you know it’s track walk day.— Fox
FullAttack
Sam Hill Interview
|Sam Hill has graced the history books of mountain biking with some of the most memorable race runs known to man. We caught up with the flat pedal champion as he returns to downhill racing in Lenzerheide, Switzerland in the 2023 UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup!— UCI Mountain Bike World Series
Loic Bruni Interview
|We sat down with the GOAT, six-time UCI Elite Downhill World Champion, Loïc Bruni to learn about his plans for 2023, becoming a downhill mentor, and the importance of his 'family-like' Specialized Gravity team.— UCI Mountain Bike World Series
