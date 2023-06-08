Video Round Up: Track Walk & Junior Practice at the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

It´s time to reveal Tahnée Seagrave´s brand new custom Canyon Sender CFR carbon race bike. The first Downhill World Cup of the season 2023 – taking place in beautiful Lenzerheide, Switzerland – is just around the corner. Being back at full pace, the FMD Racing team rider is ready to attack between the tape.



The exhilarating UCI Downhill World Cup race is gearing up to take place in the breathtaking Swiss mountains. As one of the most highly anticipated events in the downhill mountain biking calendar, it promises an electrifying showcase of skill, speed, and adrenaline. The challenging and technical course in Lenzerheide will put riders to the ultimate test as they navigate treacherous descents, hairpin turns, and jaw-dropping jumps.



Spectators can expect an intense battle among the world's top mountain bike riders as they compete for glory and chase down the coveted title. With its stunning alpine backdrop and passionate crowd, the UCI Downhill World Cup race in Lenzerheide is poised to deliver a truly unforgettable experience for both riders and fans alike.



Check out the full spec list below:



- Frame: Canyon Sender M, mullet, short rear end, custom +5mm headset

- Fork: Fox 40 Factory, 70 psi, 2 volume spacers, HSC 8, LSC 12, HSR 7 LSR 8

- Shock: Fox DHX2, 400lb spring, HSC open, LSC 14, HSR 6, LSR 12

- Drivetrain: Shimano Saint 36T chainring, 11-25T cassette

- Brakes: Shimano Saint Caliper with XTR levers, 203 Ice-Tec Freeza rotors

- Wheels: DT Swiss FR1500 wheelset, 32H rear 28H front. Peatys valves

- Tyres: Schwalbe Magic Mary Super DH, 20/22 psi front and rear

- Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar 750/20mm rise

- Stem: Renthal Integra Stem 45/10mm rise

- Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet Clipless

- Saddle: Fizik Alpaca custom

- Grips: ODI O

- JAB titanium bolts — Canyon