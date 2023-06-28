Video Round Up: Track Walk & Junior Practice at the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

The Downhill World Cup is back for another packed weekend of racing. Check out what riders have been up to ahead of racing in Austria.
Trackwalk & Junior Practice:
Day 1 Raw - Edbull Media House
Another week on the sidelines means another days edit from the downhill world cup. Day at Val di sole with junior practice leshhhhgo— Ed Masters
Practice POV - Gamux Factory Racing
Join Mike on a ride during his first practice session of the weekend here in Val di Sole.— Gamux Factory Racing
Bernard Kerr
The black snake is prepped and looking unreal for the World Cup week here in val di sole 2023!
Come along and enjoy sports fans!— Bernard Kerr
Troy Brosnan
We're here in Val Di Sole, Italy for the third round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series and they've done a huge amount of work on the track!
Take a walk with me as we find out what we're in for this weekend...— Troy Brosnan
Jenna Hastings
Day one in val di sole and the junior riders tackle the black snake. b some warriors out in full force once again and the juniors are back again with the carnage.— Jenna Hastings
Dialed
It's track walk day at Val di Sole, the track has received some updates, and the Fox pit is as busy as ever.— Fox
Dean Lucas
Day 1 here in Italy at Val Di Sole for the 3rd World Cup of the Season! The Black Snake is known for being just, well, cooked. We headed out for a walk down the slippery bastard to check out the changes that have been made for this year's race!— Dean Lucas
