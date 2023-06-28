Video Round Up: Track Walk & Junior Practice at the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

Jun 28, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The Downhill World Cup is back for another packed weekend of racing. Check out what riders have been up to ahead of racing in Austria.


Trackwalk & Junior Practice:

Day 1 Raw - Edbull Media House


bigquotesAnother week on the sidelines means another days edit from the downhill world cup. Day at Val di sole with junior practice leshhhhgo Ed Masters


Practice POV - Gamux Factory Racing


bigquotesJoin Mike on a ride during his first practice session of the weekend here in Val di Sole. Gamux Factory Racing


Bernard Kerr


bigquotesThe black snake is prepped and looking unreal for the World Cup week here in val di sole 2023!

Come along and enjoy sports fans! Bernard Kerr


Troy Brosnan


bigquotesWe're here in Val Di Sole, Italy for the third round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series and they've done a huge amount of work on the track!

Take a walk with me as we find out what we're in for this weekend... Troy Brosnan


Jenna Hastings


bigquotesDay one in val di sole and the junior riders tackle the black snake. b some warriors out in full force once again and the juniors are back again with the carnage. Jenna Hastings


Dialed


bigquotesIt's track walk day at Val di Sole, the track has received some updates, and the Fox pit is as busy as ever. Fox


Dean Lucas


bigquotesDay 1 here in Italy at Val Di Sole for the 3rd World Cup of the Season!
The Black Snake is known for being just, well, cooked. We headed out for a walk down the slippery bastard to check out the changes that have been made for this year's race! Dean Lucas


Preston Williams



FullAttack




