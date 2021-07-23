Video Round Up: Track Walk & Practice First Hits at Red Bull Hardline 2021

And we're back at Redbull Hardline. Known as the most gnarly downhill race over the year, it's amazing to be invited back and to be able to see everyone just going hammer time on their bikes and having a sick time. We also went to Dyfi bike park and had the entire place to ourselves which then allowed for us to get to Hardline in time to watch everyone try the hip and also a new step up.



So insane to see some of the riders here and the quality of riding as well, cannot wait for qualifying and to see how hammer time everyone goes. — Brendan Fairclough