Video Round Up: Track Walk & Practice First Hits at Red Bull Hardline 2021

Jul 23, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Hardline is underway and riders are on course and getting comfortable with the huge hits the wild course has to offer. Let's take a look at some of action from the track walk and the rider's first taste of the updated course in practice.



bigquotesI’m super lucky to be in Wales for the Red Bull Hardline 2021 downhill race. This is definitely the most insane downhill track in the world and now with added jumps, drops and technical trail sections, it’s been made even harder for this year’s race. Here’s my track walk where I show you the new features along with the world’s best racers and pro riders from around the world. My twin brother Jono is racing so expect some crazy POV footage of the track and full riding laps. The new road gap is a metre taller and the huge step up is even bigger. Tomorrow we’re testing the course with Bernard Kerr and Brendan Fairclough! Matt Jones



bigquotesIt's Redbull Hardline Week... and this is the trackwalker LSD!! All the names including Matt jones, Rob Warner, kade Edwards, Reece Wilson and Laurie Greenland give you their thoughts! Bernard Kerr





bigquotesAnd we're back at Redbull Hardline. Known as the most gnarly downhill race over the year, it's amazing to be invited back and to be able to see everyone just going hammer time on their bikes and having a sick time. We also went to Dyfi bike park and had the entire place to ourselves which then allowed for us to get to Hardline in time to watch everyone try the hip and also a new step up.

So insane to see some of the riders here and the quality of riding as well, cannot wait for qualifying and to see how hammer time everyone goes. Brendan Fairclough





bigquotesThis was crazy! Sit back and enjoy! Lewis Buchanan



bigquotesIt's the first sending sessions of Redbull Hardline and the crew went off! Vibes were unreal, sun is out and the boys were sending hard...honestly it's one of the best events ever put on here by Matt and the crew at Redbull UK! Bernard Kerr



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Bernard Kerr Brendan Fairclough Johannes Fischbach Lewis Buchanan Matt Jones DH Racing Hardline Vlogs


Must Read This Week
Video: Gee Atherton Shares Footage of the Biggest Crash of his Career
94661 views
Bike Check: The Full Suspension Bike Made From Plywood
90882 views
Amaury Pierron & Commencal 21 Team Manager Apologize for Instagram Stories
63670 views
Update: Full Rider List Announced for Red Bull Hardline
61780 views
Florida Man Bitten By Alligator After Falling Off Trail
49000 views
Check Out: Futuristic Handlebars, New Saddles, Back Protection, & More
37262 views
Canada to Reopen Borders for Nonessential Travel
31685 views
Video: Chromag Announces Full Suspension Kid's Bike - 'The Minor Threat'
28832 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Seems they are straying away from a race and getting into more of a survivalist challenge. At what point do riders feel that risk outweighs reward?
  • 1 0
 Just insane

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008074
Mobile Version of Website