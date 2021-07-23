Video Round Up: Track Walk & Practice First Hits at Red Bull Hardline 2021

Hardline is underway and riders are on course and getting comfortable with the huge hits the wild course has to offer. Let's take a look at some of action from the track walk and the rider's first taste of the updated course in practice.
I’m super lucky to be in Wales for the Red Bull Hardline 2021 downhill race. This is definitely the most insane downhill track in the world and now with added jumps, drops and technical trail sections, it’s been made even harder for this year’s race. Here’s my track walk where I show you the new features along with the world’s best racers and pro riders from around the world. My twin brother Jono is racing so expect some crazy POV footage of the track and full riding laps. The new road gap is a metre taller and the huge step up is even bigger. Tomorrow we’re testing the course with Bernard Kerr and Brendan Fairclough!— Matt Jones
It's Redbull Hardline Week... and this is the trackwalker LSD!! All the names including Matt jones, Rob Warner, kade Edwards, Reece Wilson and Laurie Greenland give you their thoughts!— Bernard Kerr
And we're back at Redbull Hardline. Known as the most gnarly downhill race over the year, it's amazing to be invited back and to be able to see everyone just going hammer time on their bikes and having a sick time. We also went to Dyfi bike park and had the entire place to ourselves which then allowed for us to get to Hardline in time to watch everyone try the hip and also a new step up.
So insane to see some of the riders here and the quality of riding as well, cannot wait for qualifying and to see how hammer time everyone goes.— Brendan Fairclough
This was crazy! Sit back and enjoy!— Lewis Buchanan
It's the first sending sessions of Redbull Hardline and the crew went off! Vibes were unreal, sun is out and the boys were sending hard...honestly it's one of the best events ever put on here by Matt and the crew at Redbull UK!— Bernard Kerr
