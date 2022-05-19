Video Round Up: Track Walk at the Fort William DH World Cup 2022

The Downhill World Cup is back after a very long break since round one. To mark racing's return we are in the classic venue of Fort William for the first time since 2019. Check out the rider's reaction from track walk.
Bernard Kerr
|Well sports fans...Ft Bill World Cup is back! its missed a coupe of years due to the tiger king and the pandemic but the big speed highlands are back! So come along for the ride where we set the bus up and walk down the roughest track known to man!— Bernard Kerr
Johannes Fischbach
Dialed
|It's track walk day in Fort William! The Fox crew is busy servicing suspension while the athletes check out the classic track.— Fox
WynTv
Wyn Masters checks in from the DH World Cup in Fort William to see who's ready to take on this classic tech track.
Film/Edit: Jules Bellot
