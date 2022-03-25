Video Round Up: Track Walk at the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

We’ve turned up to the first UCI World Cup. Super stoked to be back on the UCI World Cup scene again for this year, though we’d start off with some culture and explore the town that is Lourdes and see the sights of the insane cathedrals. Quick tour through the Scott Downhill Factory pits as well to showcase how everything runs.



Day 2 we walked the entire Downhill track with Amaury Pierron and Loic Bruni, super sick to see what the guys had to say and see what lines they were considering. The track looks insane and I can’t wait to take my downhill bike through the track in practice and times training tomorrow — Brendan Fairclough

