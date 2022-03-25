close
Video Round Up: Track Walk at the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Mar 25, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The 2022 downhill World Cup season is finally underway in Lourdes with riders checking out the revised track that looks to provide plenty of lines and challenges for this week's racing. Check out the rider's reaction from track walk.


Bernard Kerr


bigquotesIts finally world cup race time so here's the first track walk of 2022 with all the big hitters in such as Brook Macdonald, Greg Minnaar, Fabian Barrel, Steve Pete, Sven Martin, Eddie Masters, Danny Hart, Jenna Hastings, Amaury Pierron, Loic Bruni and your boy Bernard Kerr. Bernard Kerr


Forbidden Synthesis


bigquotesHere we go, round 1 of the UCI World Cup. Connor and Magnus are ready to tackle the rowdy track in Lourdes. Forbidden's first-ever World Cup Track Walk. Bring it on. Forbidden Synthesis


Dialed


bigquotesAthletes walk the track in Lourdes before the first World Cup of the season. Meanwhile the Fox pit is as busy as ever while Jake and Shaffer take a hike. Fox


YT


bigquotesExcited to be out here in Lourdes for the first Downhill World Cup of the season. The track looks awesome, with a mix of features, technical rock sections, steep lines, and flat-out turns. YT


Brendan Fairclough


bigquotesWe’ve turned up to the first UCI World Cup. Super stoked to be back on the UCI World Cup scene again for this year, though we’d start off with some culture and explore the town that is Lourdes and see the sights of the insane cathedrals. Quick tour through the Scott Downhill Factory pits as well to showcase how everything runs.

Day 2 we walked the entire Downhill track with Amaury Pierron and Loic Bruni, super sick to see what the guys had to say and see what lines they were considering. The track looks insane and I can’t wait to take my downhill bike through the track in practice and times training tomorrow Brendan Fairclough



