Video Round Up: Track Walk at the Maribor World Cup DH 2021

Were back. A little time at home after our first set of races was a good break, time to recuperate and get ready for the last chunk. Were back at the Slovenian track that is Maribor, but this year we seem to be in some sort of heatwave. 35° degree heat makes for a bone dry and fast course. Here's just a little look at what we are tackling this week.



Video and Editing by FilmSmith Media — Brook MacDonald