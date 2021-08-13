Video Round Up: Track Walk at the Maribor World Cup DH 2021

Aug 13, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
After a mid-season break, the DH World Cup is finally back with racing kicking off in Maribor this week on a revised track. With a good number of new features on course, check out the rider reactions from the track walk.



bigquotesWe are back to the races sports fans... It's Maribor World Cup time and we take you down the slightly fresher than before track...shes gonna be high speed, wide open and hole on tight for a fast race! Bernard Kerr



bigquotesUCI World cup Maribor track walk. What a day walking this insane downhill track was so rad. I have some amazing memories from this place. After having two World Cup podiums here in the past I always have such great memories.

Downhill bike is built and fully prepped for tomorrow, Track looks insane, We’re ready to light it up. This track has it all. Bikepark turns natural new loam turns amazing new jumps it’s got everything a downhill racer could ask for. Brendan Fairclough





bigquotesWere back. A little time at home after our first set of races was a good break, time to recuperate and get ready for the last chunk. Were back at the Slovenian track that is Maribor, but this year we seem to be in some sort of heatwave. 35° degree heat makes for a bone dry and fast course. Here's just a little look at what we are tackling this week.

Video and Editing by FilmSmith Media Brook MacDonald



