Video Round Up: Track Walk at the Snowshoe World Cup DH 2021

Sep 13, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Riders are on track as they check out the course for this weeks packed schedule of racing. Wednesday will be the first race of the week before everything starts over again for the final race of the 2021 DH World Cup on Saturday. Check out some of the rider reactions from the track walk.



bigquotes"No whips here - that would be risky business"

Snowshoe is back on the menu and it's tasting pretty sweet so far. A couple of changes have been made, the main aim of the game being to carry speed as this track has some of the flattest sections seen on the WC circuit.

Bring on round 1. Ding ding. The Syndicate



bigquotesThe Fox team gets set up in Snowshoe while the double-header race week begins with track walk. FOX



bigquotesWell sports fans we have travelled to the U S and A, scootered around Washington DC and walked the track at snowshoe so come along for the ride! Bernard Kerr



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Bernard Kerr Greg Minnaar Luca Shaw Steve Peat DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2021 Vlogs World Cup DH


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Saw a couple weeks ago they tried to end it with this ridiculous whale tail feature. Not at all surprised they took it out. Would be fun for the bike park, but not one a World Cup track. Hell of a track otherwise!

