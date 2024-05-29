Video Round Up: Track Walk with Bernard Kerr, Matt Jones, Brendan Fairclough & More - Red Bull Hardline 2024

The 2024 Red Bull Hardline course is brand new! A whole new top section of downhill track is going to push the worlds fastest World Cup racers to ride further and rougher features than ever. This is my first track walk video with the pro athletes seeing everything through new eyes. But the news is now official that the river gap is being removed from the track. So although I tested the insane canyon gap on Friday with Bernard kerr and Jim monro who had the crazy crash - the decision has been made to remove it from the course and create a plan for the future to make it work better for all riders. Thanks for all the amazing comments and support for hitting this jump! Legends — Matt Jones