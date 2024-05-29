Powered by Outside

Video Round Up: Track Walk with Bernard Kerr, Matt Jones, Brendan Fairclough & More - Red Bull Hardline 2024

May 29, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Matt Jones



bigquotesThe 2024 Red Bull Hardline course is brand new! A whole new top section of downhill track is going to push the worlds fastest World Cup racers to ride further and rougher features than ever. This is my first track walk video with the pro athletes seeing everything through new eyes. But the news is now official that the river gap is being removed from the track. So although I tested the insane canyon gap on Friday with Bernard kerr and Jim monro who had the crazy crash - the decision has been made to remove it from the course and create a plan for the future to make it work better for all riders. Thanks for all the amazing comments and support for hitting this jump! LegendsMatt Jones


Bernard Kerr



bigquotesHere it is....with the canyon gap now not unfortunately in...it's the full Red bull hardline track walk for Redbull hardline 2024 provide but the Insta 360 Ace pro!

Lets go sports Fans!Bernard Kerr


Brendan Fairclough



bigquotesHere at RedBull hardline. This has to be one of the gnarliest mountain bike events in the world and this year has not disappointed with new crazy MTB features.

Can't wait to yet the downhill bike out and hit this amazing course.Brendan Fairclough


Jono Jones



bigquotes2024 Red Bull Hardline is here and the new course is wild!! Proper DH, exposed steep shoots, soooo many gnarly rocks. It's going to be tough to figure out. And then there's all the original features!Jono Jones


Jack Moir



bigquotesDay 1 at Hardline Wales! Started with a bit of a track walk and then some seasoning on only the lower section of the track in the hope the upper sections will be a bit drier and better to ride tomorrow. Minor carnage and crashes occurred with a lot of riders ticking everything off from below the road gap.Jack Moir


Adam Brayton



Sam Blenkinsop



5 Comments
  • 9 0
 Could they not have just rented like 10 bouncy castles and put them at the bottom of the river gap and kept it in?
  • 2 0
 Def not saying Ronan was 'bad' before. But he like... Power leveled during the last off season. Would love to know what those around him are seeing. The new bike looks good under him. He makes high speed and risky lines look better than anyone else. If he wins this event it's just a wrap on breakout rider of the year award sorry. He's already a shoe in.
  • 1 0
 He’s been podiuming for two seasons now, it was only a matter of time before he was winning
  • 1 0
 Not only the canyon gap but quarter of the track at least with that other river gap...
  • 1 0
 Cant wait - super hyped







