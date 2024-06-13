Video Round Up: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

The 2024 Downhill World Cup series is back for another packed weekend of racing. We will keep this article updated with videos throughout the week, check out all the action so far below.
Track Walk:
Bernard Kerr
The black snake is ready to be tamed....and maybe there's a new gap! World Cup track walk is here yet again! Lada also joins us today!
Enjoy sports fans!— Bernard Kerr
Troy Brosnan
We're here in Val Di Sole, Italy for the fourth round of the World Cup series. Canyon have hooked us up with some brand new CLLCTV streetwear, which is sick (you can head to Canyon.com to buy your own)! We've had a great day walking the track and messing about in the pits before practice starts tomorrow. Check it out and let me know what you think of the new gear in the comments below.— Troy Brosnan
Jenna Hastings
We're back in the sunny valley of Val di Sole... or not so sunny today but hey, a few new lines and most likely a lot of rain by the looks should spice things up!!! let's rock n roll sports fans— Jenna Hastings
Preston Williams
It seems the rain is following me around it must be fond of me not too much rain on the track walk more rain tonight and rain in the morning it will be wet that's for sure— Preston Williams