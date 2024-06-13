Powered by Outside

Video Round Up: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

Jun 13, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The 2024 Downhill World Cup series is back for another packed weekend of racing. We will keep this article updated with videos throughout the week, check out all the action so far below.


Track Walk:

Bernard Kerr


bigquotesThe black snake is ready to be tamed....and maybe there's a new gap! World Cup track walk is here yet again! Lada also joins us today!

Enjoy sports fans! Bernard Kerr


Troy Brosnan


bigquotesWe're here in Val Di Sole, Italy for the fourth round of the World Cup series. Canyon have hooked us up with some brand new CLLCTV streetwear, which is sick (you can head to Canyon.com to buy your own)! We've had a great day walking the track and messing about in the pits before practice starts tomorrow. Check it out and let me know what you think of the new gear in the comments below. Troy Brosnan


Jenna Hastings


bigquotesWe're back in the sunny valley of Val di Sole... or not so sunny today but hey, a few new lines and most likely a lot of rain by the looks should spice things up!!! let's rock n roll sports fans Jenna Hastings


Preston Williams


bigquotesIt seems the rain is following me around it must be fond of me not too much rain on the track walk more rain tonight and rain in the morning it will be wet that's for sure Preston Williams



