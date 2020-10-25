Video Round Up: Winning Runs and Huge Sends from Red Bull Ramapge

Oct 24, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
The classic nac-whip from the only Brit representing in 2013. Fairclough had a great Rampage staying well away from the crash mats that were involuntarily installed by the event safety crew in the bottom of his canyon gap.

Although we aren't seeing any action from Red Bull Rampage this year, we have looked back through the archives for the biggest sends and the winning runs from the history of Rampage.



Winning Runs: 2010 - 2019



Tom Van Steenbergen's 72ft Canyon Front Flip Attempt



Sam Reynolds' Canyon Gap Superman



Red Bull Rampage 2001



10 of the Craziest Rampage Moments



Brendan Fairclough's 2019 Canyon Flip POV



Red Bull Rampage 2002



Cam Zink's Huge 360 in 2010



Nine of the Wildest Rampage POV Runs



Red Bull Rampage 2003



Huge Sends with Josh Bender



10 Years of Rampage with Kyle Strait



Red Bull Rampage 2004



Remy Metailler's Flat Out 2015 Run



Antoine Bizet's Massive Double Backflip



Red Bull Rampage 2008



A Look Through Classic Rampage Moments



Biggest Rampage Tricks 2001 - 2014




