Video Round Up: Winning Runs from the 2019 World Cup Season

Maribor:

Men:



1st. Loic Bruni: 2:58.839

2nd. Danny Hart: +0.404

3rd. Troy Brosnan: +0.764



Women:



1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:25.888

2nd. Rachel Atherton: +0.855

3rd. Tracey Hannah: +2.638





Fort William:

Men:



1st. Amaury Pierron: 4:28.578

2nd. Troy Brosnan: +3.582

3rd. Loris Vergier: +3.631



Women:



1st. Rachel Atherton: 5:15.560

2nd. Tracey Hannah: +1.611

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: +8.822





Leogang:

Men:



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:16.132

2nd. Greg Minnaar: +0.324

3rd. Troy Brosnan: +0.746



Women:



1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:42.107

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: +2.435

3rd. Kate Weatherly: +9.360





Vallnord:

Men:



1st. Loic Bruni: 4:11.055

2nd. Loris Vergier: +0.423

3rd. Troy Brosnan: +1.202



Women:



1st. Rachel Atherton: 5:00.622

2nd. Marine Cabirou: +2.497

3rd. Tracey Hannah: +7.131





Les Gets:

Men:



1st. Amaury Pierron: 2:57.008

2nd. Loic Bruni: +2.352

3rd. Laurie Greenland: +3.450



Women:



1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:27.600

2nd. Marine Cabirou: +0.677

3rd. Mariana Salazar: +2.171





Val di Sole:

Men:



1st. Laurie Greenland: 3:37.819

2nd. Loic Bruni: +2.854

3rd. Loris Vergier: +4.882



Women:



1st. Marine Cabirou: 4:25.790

2nd. Tracey Hannah: +11.776

3rd. Camille Balanche: +18.324





Lenzerheide:

Men:



1st. Amaury Pierron: 2:49.422

2nd. Greg Minnaar: +0.951

3rd. Loic Bruni: +1.400



Women:



1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:34.304

2nd. Tracey Hannah: +0.264

3rd. Emilie Siegenthaler: +7.085





Mont-Sainte-Anne World Championships:

Men:



1st. Loic Bruni: 4:05.544

2nd. Troy Brosnan: +0.581

3rd. Amaury Pierron: +2.549



Women:



1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:53.226

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: +1.204

3rd. Marine Cabirou: +1.694





Snowshoe:

Men:



1st. Danny Hart: 3:03.627

2nd. Amaury Pierron: +0.656

3rd. Charlie Harrison: +0.971



Women:



1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:43.032

2nd. Myriam Nicole: +1.995

3rd. Veronika Widmann: +3.482





2019 was a rollercoaster of a year for downhill racing with some big names injured and an extremely close title fight in both the men's and the women racing. We were all on the edge of our seats until the final run of the year. With the 2020 season on indefinite hold and with the Losinj World Cup originally scheduled for this weekend, we decided to look back at the fastest runs from 2019.The opening round of the 2019 season in Maribor provided a great start to the season with the top four Elite Male riders separated by less than a second. Loic Bruni was the rider who came out on top in Solvenia on the new mixed wheel Specialized Demo. Danny Hart, who was also experimenting with the two wheels sizes, was just off the pace of Bruni and, as ever, Troy Brosnan was in the mix in third.In the Elite Women's race, it was a battle between the two British riders Rachel Atherton and Tahnee Seagrave. With Tracey Hannah in third over 2.5 seconds off the pace, they were in a league of their own on race day. With extremely close split times, we thought the rest of the season was going to be dominated by the battle between Atherton and Seagrave...After coming away from Maribor sitting in ninth for the overall, the 2018 series winner Amaury Pierron was hungry for a top result and he definitely delivered. Pierron's run was on the edge from top to bottom and he had the wildest finish we may have ever seen in World Cup downhill, taking the biggest winning margin in the Men's racing for 2019. Troy Brosnan was again in the top three and this time just over three and a half seconds off the Frenchman.Rachel Atherton would get her first win in Fort William onboard the new Atherton prototype and, with Tahnée out after an injury from training, it was looking like the series title would once again go to Rachel. Tracey Hannah's run was good enough for second place and in third was the privateer rider from Germany, Nina Hoffmann.Moving on to Leogang and we saw a continuation of the French domination of men's downhill with Loic Buni securing his second win of 2019, although Greg Minnaar came ever-so-close to another World Cup victory in second. Troy Brosnan was again inside the top three men with a third-place finish,seconds behind Bruni.In the Elite Women's racing, we saw a shakeup in the results after a crash from Rachel Atherton saw her finish in 15th. Seizing this opportunity was Tracey Hannah, who put over two seconds in Nina Hoffmann and split the top three riders by nearly ten seconds. Kate Weatherly was able to just squeeze into the top three women after a small crash from Marine Cabirou left her in fourth position.A weekend of racing in Andorra saw the French winning streak continue with a back to back win for Loic Bruni. In an intense finale, Bruni was just able to keep ahead of a charging Loris Vergier who was the only rider to come within a second of Bruni. Troy Brosnan secures his another third place after an amazingly consistent first half of the season.After her crash in Leogang, Rachel Atherton was gunning for the win and with a gap of nearly two and a half seconds to Marine Cabirou, she secured her 39th World Cup win, putting her just two wins off Anne Caroline Chausson's record. Despite a crash, Tracey Hannah would finish third and Nina Hoffmann would put on an incredible spectacle for the crowds after losing her shoe and riding half the track in her socks.In a race run that still defies physics, Amaury Pierron reached light speed during his race run in Les Gets, beating out fellow Frenchman Loic Bruni by a staggeringseconds. Laurie Greenland finished up the day in third after laying down a run that was over three seconds off the pace of Pierron.For the women, Tracey Hannah secured her second win in 2019 with Marine Cabirou nipping at her heels in second place. Mariana Salazar rounded out the top three just over two seconds back. But the fastest female rider of the day was the Junior rider Vali Höll. Rachel Atherton sadly crashed out in practice and sustained an Achilles tendon injury, knocking her out of contention for the rest of the season.The Black Snake once again provided the goods with an incredible weekend of racing that resulted in two new World Cup winners. In the Men's racing, it was British rider Laurie Greenland who took the top spot with an impressive win, taking almost three seconds off of Loic Bruni's time. Although we saw a change at the top, the next three riders would be Bruni, Vergier, and Pierron showing the French still had their hold on World Cup downhill in 2019.The women's race saw another first-time winner with Marine Cabirou taking a huge win of over 11 seconds. With a second-place finish, Tracey Hannah held onto the overall title lead but Cabirou edged closer o the Australian.After some incredible racing in Leogang, Amaury Pierron took his third win and closed in on Loic Bruni in the overall, just 100 points back. Greg Minnaar finished in second place once again, less than a second behind Pierron, and Loic Bruni could only muster a third-place on race day. Leaving just one more race to defend his overall title lead...Marine Cabirou backs up her victory in Val di Sole with another top spot in Switzerland as she just squeezes ahead of Tracey Hannah. Swiss rider Emilie Siegenthaler had a return to form going seven seconds back from the top two women.Loic Bruni continued his masterclass of World Championship performances as he once again secured the rainbow jersey. After Troy Brosnan's time had looked unbeatable, Bruni managed to find half a second on the Australian rider to take the gold medal position.After sitting out nearly a whole season due to injuries, both Myriam Nicole and Tahnee Seagrave were back between the tape and although neither rider was up to full strength, they managed to secure the top two positions with Myriam Nicole taking the gold medal spot. After her back to back wins, Marine Cabirou rounded out the top three and was only just behind the time of Seagrave.As if the 2019 season couldn't get any better, we then had the grand finale in Snowshoe, an all or nothing showdown for the overall title between Loic Bruni and Amaury Pierron. Pierron was first to go and he set a blistering pace, as he crossed the line with a time that gave the last man down the hill the role of kingmaker as he would have to win or else the series would slip out of Bruni's grasp. The title was sitting on a knife-edge, but with one of the best runs we have seen in the past few years, Danny Hart broke a three-year streak of no wins and took the final win of 2019 and handed the title to Bruni.The women's racing also reached a nail-biting conclusion as Traceh Hannah and Marine Cabirou fought for the overall. But with a sixth-place finish for Hannah, the title would go to the Australian, although Cabirou managed to take her third win of the year with an impressivesecond margin back to the recently crowned World Champion Myriam Nicole.