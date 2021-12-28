Video Round Up: Winning Runs from the 2021 DH World Cups

The UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup grande finale was nothing short of a spectacle on two wheels. Thousands of fans lining up the track in Snowshoe saw the world's finest battle each other for one last time in 2021.



In the end it was Vali Höll who took the win in the women's race and Loic Bruni who dominated the men's. Both riders also claimed the overall titles for the season. — Red Bull Bike