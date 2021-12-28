Video Round Up: Winning Runs from the 2021 DH World Cups

2021 saw some incredible racing across the DH World Cups and World Champs with some unpredictable results and fresh faces on the podium. Take a look back at the 2021 season with all of the Elite winning runs. Leogang:
|The first DH race of the season kicked off with a belter in Leogang.
Watch as Camille Balanche and Troy Brosnan win the 1st Downhill World Cup of the 2021 season.— Red Bull Bike
Men:
1st. Troy Brosnan: 3:26.019
2nd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:27.254
3rd. Amaury Pierron: 3:27.497
Women:
1st. Camille Balanche: 4:07.850
2nd. Vali Höll: 4:09.262
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 4:09.321
Les Gets:
|Viva La France! Damp, sketchy and rowdy - the return of French downhill was a breath of fresh air (and chainsaw fumes) for the world of mountain biking.
Watch as Tahnee Seagrave and Thibault Daprella win take the win on French soil for one of the wildest Downhill World Cup's we've seen in a while!— Red Bull Bike
Men:
1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:33.424
2nd. Max Hartenstern: 3:35.840
3rd. Baptiste Pierron: 3:35.944
Women:
1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:10.566
2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:10.818
3rd. Camille Balanche: 4:15.480
Maribor:
|Dry, loose and seriously fast - the return of the Maribor downhill was a breath of dusty air for the 2021 Downhill World Cup.
Watch as Myriam Nicole and Loris Vergier win take the win on Slovenian soil for one of the wildest Downhill World Cup's we've seen in a while!— Red Bull Bike
Men:
1st. Loris Vergier: 3:05.064
2nd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:06.819
3rd. Laurie Greenland: 3:07.904
Women:
1st. Myriam Nicole: 3:35.909
2nd. Eleonora Farina: 3:37.231
3rd. Camille Balanche: 3:39.103
Lenzerheide:
|The deceiver. Lenzerheide showed few signs of dramatic racing as riders walked the track last Thursday. After a couple of days unravelling the puzzle, we soon realised how wrong that perception would be...
The high-alpine resort churned out the drama today as Myriam Nicole and Loris Vergier take the win on Swiss soil for one of the most nail-biting Downhill World Cups of the year.— Red Bull Bike
Men:
1st. Loris Vergier: 2:46.921
2nd. Loic Bruni: 2:47.118
3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 2:47.291
Women:
1st. Myriam Nicole: 3:10.661
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:13.323
3rd. Vali Höll: 3:16.776
Snowshoe 1:
|One could say Vali Höll & Reece Wilson have much in common - they are both former Downhill MTB World Champions, they end most of their races north of the top 10 mark, they both ride Trek bikes... and from today on, they will both be known as the riders who earned their first-ever elite world cup wins in Snowshoe, USA.— Red Bull Bike
Men:
1st. Reece Wilson: 3.10.066
2nd. Loic Bruni: 3.10.098
3rd. Loris Vergier: 3.10.664
Women:
1st. Vali Holl: 3.40.233
2nd. Camille Balanche: 3.44.850
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 3.45.928
Snowshoe 2:
|The UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup grande finale was nothing short of a spectacle on two wheels. Thousands of fans lining up the track in Snowshoe saw the world's finest battle each other for one last time in 2021.
In the end it was Vali Höll who took the win in the women's race and Loic Bruni who dominated the men's. Both riders also claimed the overall titles for the season.— Red Bull Bike
Men:
1st. Loic Bruni: 3:13.379
2nd. Troy Brosnan: 3:13.800
3rd. Angel Suarez: 3:14.010
Women:
1st. Vali Höll: 3:39.679
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 3:39.935
3rd. Camille Balanche: 3:45.100
Val di Sole World Championships:
Men:
1st. Greg Minnaar: 3:28.963
2nd. Benoit Coulanges: +0.227
3rd. Troy Brosnan: +0.441
Women:
1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:06.243
2nd. Marine Cabirou: +4.827
3rd. Camille Balanche: +6.099
