Video Round Up: Winning Runs from the 2022 DH World Cups

2022 saw some incredible racing across the DH World Cups and World Champs with some unpredictable results and fresh faces on the podium. Take a look back at the 2022 season with all of the Elite winning runs. Lourdes:
|Well, we couldn’t have asked for a better way to kick off the ’22 Downhill MTB season. The holy soils of Lourdes, France delivered spectacular racing, roaring french crowds, unpredictable results and insane tension from start to finish.— Red Bull Bike
Fort William:
|The long awaited return to Fort William has come and gone, and what an eventful weekend it was. With the fastest riders in Britain eager for the win, no one would bet that Germany and France would come knocking on the podium door.— Red Bull Bike
Leogang:
|The third round of the 2022 Downhill MTB World Cup returned to the Alpine valley of Leogang. The Austrian track has become one of the biggest contributors to DH history, as drama continues to unravel between the tapes at this iconic venue.— Red Bull Bike
Lenzerheide:
|Downhill MTB delivers yet again with another spectacular day of racing at the 2022 Lenzerheide Mountain Bike World Cup.— Red Bull
Vallnord:
|W.H.A.T. A R.A.C.E. The all-new loose and dusty world cup track in Vallnord, Andorra provided the stage for a race that could easily be titled “Out of this World”.— Red Bull
Snowshoe:
|It was obvious from the first training runs on that cards could be mixed up in surprising ways at the UCI Downhill MTB World Cup in Snowshoe, USA. One of the most demanding tracks of the season lived up to its name and the world's finest delivered a show that West Virginia and the rest of the world will never forget.— Red Bull
Mont-Sainte-Anne:
|The 2022 UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup race in Mont-Saint- Anne is going to the History Books! Why? Watch the video & you'll understand.— Red Bull
Val di Sole:
|The UCI Downhill MTB World Cup Grande Finale delivered! Enough said!— Red Bull
Les Gets World Championships:
(Video may be geoblocked in certain countries)
|This had to be one of the most wild races of 2022. With the Rainbow Jersey on the line, riders put it all into one race for the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Championships 2022, but only two came across the finish line as newly crowned MTB world champions.— Red Bull
