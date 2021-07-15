Video Round Up: X Games BMX Dirt & Park Competitions

Jul 15, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
The X Games kicked off yesterday in California with a long day of dirt and park BMX. Below, we've compiled all the action from your viewing pleasure.

Top 5 BMX Moves of Day 1



Gold Medal: Park



Gold Medal: Dirt



Gold Medal: Park Best Trick



Gold Medal: Dirt Best Trick



Medal Runs: Park



Medal Runs: Dirt



Full Competition: Park



Full Competition: Dirt



Full Competition: Park Best Trick



Full Competition: Dirt Best Trick



X Games Preview with Dennis Enarson, Kevin Peraza and Garrett Reynolds



Bonus Social Clips






Posted In:
Racing and Events BMX X Games


