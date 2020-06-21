Pinkbike.com
Video Round Up: XC Racing Action from Vallnord World Cups
Jun 21, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
While there may be no high altitude XC racing at Vallnord this weekend we have decided to take a look back at the previous rounds of the World Cup that have visited the lung-busting venue.
2013
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
World Cup XC
XC Racing
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
classicmoto
(1 hours ago)
Love XC, such good racing!!!
[Reply]
1 Comment
