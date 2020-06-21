Video Round Up: XC Racing Action from Vallnord World Cups

Jun 21, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
While there may be no high altitude XC racing at Vallnord this weekend we have decided to take a look back at the previous rounds of the World Cup that have visited the lung-busting venue.

2013






2015






2016





2017




2018








2019








