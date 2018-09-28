Video: A Rowdy Ride on Whistler's 'Crazy Train'

Theotim Trabac has that effortless style, floating over everything in his path, with the aid of his META AM 29. It's these qualities that have helped the U21 Enduro World Series rider to get some wins under his belt this season and we can't wait to see him only getting stronger with age. One last EWS race for him and the rest of the COMMENCAL Vallnord Enduro Team this weekend in Finale Ligure, good luck team!For now, jump on-board for a ride of Crazy Train with him!