Video: A Rowdy Ride on Whistler's 'Crazy Train'

Sep 28, 2018
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

Theotim Trabac has that effortless style, floating over everything in his path, with the aid of his META AM 29. It's these qualities that have helped the U21 Enduro World Series rider to get some wins under his belt this season and we can't wait to see him only getting stronger with age. One last EWS race for him and the rest of the COMMENCAL Vallnord Enduro Team this weekend in Finale Ligure, good luck team!

For now, jump on-board for a ride of Crazy Train with him!




2 Comments

  • + 2
 I am waiting for my Meta AM 29 to be delivered mid November. This video makes me impatient.
  • + 3
 Wrong music

www.youtube.com/watch?v=L2VZjE6JdHg

You're welcome

