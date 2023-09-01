Video: Rowdy Laps with Brendan Fairclough & Jackson Goldstone at the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

Sep 1, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesBrand new track in Loudenvielle, France for the 5th stop of the 2023 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup series and Brendan Fairclough and Jackson Goldstone are breaking it in the proper way with some good ol fashion fun. GoPro


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH GoPro Brendan Fairclough Jackson Goldstone Loudenvielle World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,638 articles
3 Comments
  • 1 0
 Sick! The speed is insane. My eyes can't even keep up with the video and they are probably riding it blind.
  • 1 0
 What is there not love about Jackson!
  • 1 0
 That double at 3:05





