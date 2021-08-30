Video: 'Rowdy Nines,' the Full Audi Nines Recap

The amount that can happen in a short space of time is simply astounding. In only a mere matter of days, the Birkenfeld Quarry in Germany’s Hunsrück-Nahe bike region has seen everything from riders pushing through personal limits, lay down multiple world-first and huge trains featuring 36 crack men and women from around the globe. These are the defining moments that make up the somewhat rowdy Audi Nines family.



Freeride Lines, Slopestyle Lines, Jam Lines and Big Air have been well and truly shredded, and all the action is packed into this banger of an edit. Riders have innovated, slammed, persevered and celebrated together in the Quarry of Dreams. Sit back and bear witness to the savage skills of these men and women in the full ‘Rowdy Nines’ edit, showcasing all of the mountain bike madness that went down at Audi Nines 2021 presented by Falken. — Audi Nines