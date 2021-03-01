Video: Rowdy, Raw, Trackside Footage from the NZ National Champs

Filming at the sidelines for the 2021 National New Zealand Championships at the Christchurch Adventure park on a brand new track "Community Transmission"



Level 2 covid restrictions but was still able to shoot some footage.



Featuring Pro riders/Sponsored Riders: Eddie Masters, Cole Lucas, Charlie Murray, Brook Macdonald, Sam Blenkinsop, George Brannigan, Boaz, Sam Gale, Jessica Blewitt.....And many more local talented riders.....



As always a pleasure to be able to watch such talented riders rip during a global Pandemic, we are defo blessed here in NZ at the moment! — Shred Easy