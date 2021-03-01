Video: Rowdy, Raw, Trackside Footage from the NZ National Champs

Mar 1, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesFilming at the sidelines for the 2021 National New Zealand Championships at the Christchurch Adventure park on a brand new track "Community Transmission"

Level 2 covid restrictions but was still able to shoot some footage.

Featuring Pro riders/Sponsored Riders: Eddie Masters, Cole Lucas, Charlie Murray, Brook Macdonald, Sam Blenkinsop, George Brannigan, Boaz, Sam Gale, Jessica Blewitt.....And many more local talented riders.....

As always a pleasure to be able to watch such talented riders rip during a global Pandemic, we are defo blessed here in NZ at the moment!Shred Easy

Full results, here.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Brook Macdonald Eddie Masters George Brannigan Sam Blenkinsop DH Racing


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 The stack at 48seconds and 1:15 deserve a Friday fails slot!
Nice looking rockgarden!

