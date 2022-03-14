close
Video: Rowdy Riding & Big Crashes at the Brioude DH Cup

Mar 14, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

After a rowdy practice session there was even more madness on race day with one drop proving plenty of challenge for riders.

32 Comments

  • 16 0
 Hot take: Fast guys are fast, precise and smooth.
  • 6 0
 The fast guys aren't target fixating on the outside of that corner after the first jump.
  • 2 0
 Theres a hole it right before the corner it seems, fast guys land it clean in the hole and nail the corner, slow people case it, which then upsets the whole bike and makes it even more difficult to make the corner, seems like commitment for the corner/jumping ability was making it way harder for the slower people!
  • 5 0
 edit: they are precise and smooth, and that is what makes them fast! Wink
  • 12 0
 It's Fails, Sends, and Saves all wrapped into one package.
  • 2 0
 Larry the enticer would be proud of these guys

www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jqj8_NKtnFU
  • 4 0
 I love technical sections like this and the speed isnt too high so no serious crashes are likely. However, spectators shouldn't be stood where the bike is likely to end up, and it is sad to see young kids beating themselves up over messing up a section.
  • 6 0
 That feeling of desperately trying to get back on your bike when you've just wiped out in front of 100 chuckling spectators.
  • 4 0
 Lol this is wild. Is this just like a local race with all kinds of riders, or are these pros/serious racers? Seems like the riding ability is all over the map.
  • 6 0
 It's a local race that isn't even regional cup this year, but with Lourdes being two weeks away, it attracted more than a few big names for pre season training. Rider registration was first come first served and it sold out within a day so you've got everything from 14 year old girls to the Pierrons in this clip!
  • 1 0
 @stalkinghorse That's what made it so entertaining!
  • 1 0
 @Maxcommencemal: good opportunity for the kids to watch close big names. Very fun to watch!
  • 1 0
 They are like this in Brioude: big name, small name, no name: come as you are, there's fun and crashes for everyone Wink
  • 1 1
 Bike racing industry is still MILES (Kilometers) behind in safety. Imagine having the local safety board walk through this as a workplace? They'd shut it down, at least in my province of BC.

Forget the roll up foam for the trees, why not make 6" thick circular wraps made from D30? Any better than a camping foam.
  • 2 0
 Ok, this race only had one point of view for filming crashes...
  • 2 0
 There is only one DH section of the track it seems
  • 1 0
 and it's a slight drop into about 5 90-degree turns evidently.
  • 1 0
 2:50 Hahahaha love kid huge crash! It looks like only his pride was hurt a little...
  • 1 0
 Seems many of them don't look comfortable going down hill. I'm guessing there are ams and pros in the video?
  • 1 0
 A lot of business for the local collarbone clinic
  • 2 1
 Hell yeah guys make dh great again
  • 1 0
 spread of talent there was HUGE. awesome place to watch from lol
  • 1 0
 Yoo that move at 1:24 was smooth!
  • 1 0
 Well, having a red race plate certainly does the trick.
  • 1 0
 0:29 Neurology textbook on concussion effects.
  • 1 0
 So local that they couldn't afford more than one camera view Wink
  • 1 0
 This was wild
