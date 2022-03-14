close
Video: Rowdy Riding & Big Crashes at the Brioude DH Cup
Mar 14, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
After a
rowdy practice session
there was even more madness on race day with one drop proving plenty of challenge for riders.
32 Comments
16
0
Richridesmtb
(7 hours ago)
Hot take: Fast guys are fast, precise and smooth.
[Reply]
6
0
BDKR
(6 hours ago)
The fast guys aren't target fixating on the outside of that corner after the first jump.
[Reply]
2
0
toad321
(3 hours ago)
Theres a hole it right before the corner it seems, fast guys land it clean in the hole and nail the corner, slow people case it, which then upsets the whole bike and makes it even more difficult to make the corner, seems like commitment for the corner/jumping ability was making it way harder for the slower people!
[Reply]
5
0
Stonerz94
(3 hours ago)
edit: they are precise and smooth, and that is what makes them fast!
[Reply]
12
0
sonuvagun
(5 hours ago)
It's Fails, Sends, and Saves all wrapped into one package.
[Reply]
2
0
schlockinz
(3 hours ago)
Larry the enticer would be proud of these guys
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jqj8_NKtnFU
[Reply]
4
0
Tristanssid
(3 hours ago)
I love technical sections like this and the speed isnt too high so no serious crashes are likely. However, spectators shouldn't be stood where the bike is likely to end up, and it is sad to see young kids beating themselves up over messing up a section.
[Reply]
6
0
commental
(3 hours ago)
That feeling of desperately trying to get back on your bike when you've just wiped out in front of 100 chuckling spectators.
[Reply]
4
0
stalkinghorse
(3 hours ago)
Lol this is wild. Is this just like a local race with all kinds of riders, or are these pros/serious racers? Seems like the riding ability is all over the map.
[Reply]
6
0
Maxcommencemal
(3 hours ago)
It's a local race that isn't even regional cup this year, but with Lourdes being two weeks away, it attracted more than a few big names for pre season training. Rider registration was first come first served and it sold out within a day so you've got everything from 14 year old girls to the Pierrons in this clip!
[Reply]
1
0
sonuvagun
(2 hours ago)
@stalkinghorse
That's what made it so entertaining!
[Reply]
1
0
homerjm
(2 hours ago)
@Maxcommencemal
: good opportunity for the kids to watch close big names. Very fun to watch!
[Reply]
1
0
danstonQ
(1 hours ago)
They are like this in Brioude: big name, small name, no name: come as you are, there's fun and crashes for everyone
[Reply]
1
1
njcbps
(1 hours ago)
Bike racing industry is still MILES (Kilometers) behind in safety. Imagine having the local safety board walk through this as a workplace? They'd shut it down, at least in my province of BC.
Forget the roll up foam for the trees, why not make 6" thick circular wraps made from D30? Any better than a camping foam.
[Reply]
2
0
danstonQ
(6 hours ago)
Ok, this race only had one point of view for filming crashes...
[Reply]
2
0
Fifty50Grip
(4 hours ago)
There is only one DH section of the track it seems
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(2 hours ago)
and it's a slight drop into about 5 90-degree turns evidently.
[Reply]
1
0
homerjm
(2 hours ago)
2:50 Hahahaha love kid huge crash! It looks like only his pride was hurt a little...
[Reply]
1
0
netposer
(2 mins ago)
Seems many of them don't look comfortable going down hill. I'm guessing there are ams and pros in the video?
[Reply]
1
0
waldo-jpg
(6 hours ago)
A lot of business for the local collarbone clinic
[Reply]
2
1
sevenup
(6 hours ago)
Hell yeah guys make dh great again
[Reply]
1
0
shadethechangingman
(5 hours ago)
spread of talent there was HUGE. awesome place to watch from lol
[Reply]
1
0
mexicanoportugal
(4 hours ago)
Yoo that move at 1:24 was smooth!
[Reply]
1
0
Scout290
(3 hours ago)
Well, having a red race plate certainly does the trick.
[Reply]
1
0
Tasso75
(2 hours ago)
0:29 Neurology textbook on concussion effects.
[Reply]
1
0
nurseben
(40 mins ago)
So local that they couldn't afford more than one camera view
[Reply]
1
0
pastaman23
(7 hours ago)
This was wild
[Reply]
4
11
cherouvim
(4 hours ago)
Shit feature, destroying people and bikes for no reason. Trail builders confused "hard" with "dangerous".
[Reply]
9
0
Enskafin
(4 hours ago)
But most of the riders cleared drop without any problems, DH aint safe sport anyway.
I'll doupt that majority of those who couldnt stay on their bike on that drop, cant handle any propper wc track without problems.
...and that opinion is just based how riding looked on this video... Nothing personal against anybody and i would propably end up tumbling down the hill same
way
[Reply]
3
0
commental
(3 hours ago)
The corner straight after that jump also took out a lot of riders. Should that be removed too?
[Reply]
1
1
Maxcommencemal
(3 hours ago)
@commental
: yup, best run a steamroller down the track just to be super safe whilst they're at it.
[Reply]
1
0
vtracer
(2 hours ago)
this ain't a bike park flow trail. This is a feature that is quite clearly gnarly and needs to be respected, not something people are riding blind are finding out the hard way how it can go wrong, contrary to the Huck Finn wall ride on BCPOV's trail
[Reply]
Post a Comment