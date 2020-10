After the last, berm destroying, non-stop aggression episode in Schladming, the Radon crew are back, this time checking out a very wet Saalbach.The whole resort has a laid back vibe, with long flowing trails and plenty of berm gaps for those on the lookout. Of course, no trip with Stevie Schneider, Lukas Schafer and LucaHagger would be complete without a few good nights in the Holl's Spielburg House and some extra-curricular activities.