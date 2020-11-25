Video: Rowdy Roadie Riding with the Industry Nine Team

Nov 25, 2020
by Industry Nine  


We built our reputation on advancing MTB technology in both the performance and aesthetic realm, but we have a dirty little secret... We ride road bikes.

On pavement, gravel, and into the unknown - roadie or rowdy, we've got you covered.


Expand Your Map.

All the fun, different bike



Multiple options for every bike on every ride
Check out the entire line up here

Go Ride Your Bike!

Video: @TommyPenick
Riders: Friends & Employee's of Industry Nine
Location(s): Beatutiful Western NC & Ride Kanuga


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Where was the rowdy part?
Looked like someone took a cyclocross/gravel bike on done gravel!

Reminded me of being a kid taking my cheap rigida wheels on the the sunday club run back in the 80s. Those wheels lasted for years. Old school bearings and races and we rode 60psi and dad maintained them. Smile
  • 1 0
 I admit I do have a gravel bike and it's a great tool for fitness, especially in winter, but I never understand why anyone would ride one in places where a mountain bike is so much more fun.
The potential for traveling further from home faster to explore places maybe ? But surely that's why we have bike racks.
  • 2 0
 One of the least inspiring videos I've seen, at the risk of sounding prehistoric- keep the road on the road and the mountain bikes on the dirt.
  • 2 0
 No, just no.

Post a Comment



