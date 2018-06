Credit: Eric Palmer RoyalFest 2018

Take a walk down the Royal Fest MTB course with Nico. Multiple lines with lots of over/under options through the woods and opening up to the monster jumps and some interesting new features at the bottom. He has created a masterpiece once again and riding is about to kick off. Lots more riders coming in the next two days and can't wait to see the boys send it!