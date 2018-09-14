VIDEOS

Video: Richie Rude Blasts Down His Signature Trail - Raw 100

Sep 14, 2018
by Red Bull Bike  

Red Bull Content Pool - Dave Trumpore
RUDE AWAKENING
RAW 100 with Richie Rude
Photography by Dave Trumpore


Back to the back yard, where it all started.

Two Time Enduro World Series Champion, Richie Rude, sets his sights on blazing a new trail in the Northern Tip of New England to plant a seed for future MTB riders and bring world class mountain bike race events to his back yard at Burke Mountain.


MENTIONS: @redbullbike / @yeticycles


26 Comments

  • + 3
 Credit where credit is due:

This trail was built by Knight Ide (in conjunction with Rude to some degree), the genius behind Victory Hill, as well as the new East Haven sector of the Kingdom Trails (and some of the kingdom trails proper as well).

I'd say Knight is by far the most creative and nuanced trail builder I know of. He seemlessly blends flow and tech, and uses as much of the natural terrain as possible. What you are left with are the trails of my dreams. Gnarly tech shoots with perfect catch berms at the bottom, mixed in with flowy lines, doubles everywhere, and good old fashioned fun.

If you haven't been up to the Northeast Kingdom recently... it's worth a visit.
  • + 1
 Knight does awesome work
  • + 5
 Awesome photos! I would love to see behind the seens of how the trail footage was shot.
  • + 1
 The chase footage is all done with FPV race drones.
  • + 5
 The new filming tech is insane. Was this drone? Gimbal? Richie is slaying!
  • + 1
 Amazing. The beginning of the video was captivating big time.
  • + 1
 FPV drone -- check it out, there have been a couple of other videos using a similar style and some snowboard videos as well
  • + 1
 FPV drone
  • + 3
 You know the sport has gone mainstream when the dirtbag Taco gives way to Porsche.
  • + 1
 I mean...it is Yeti after all bro. Would you expect anything less? What I did notice was an actual WATERBOOOOOTTTLE shown in there Wink lol
  • + 2
 "He don't own that car..." De La Soul
  • + 3
 What does "raw" even mean anymore
  • + 6
 Raw means boosted audio levels.
  • + 1
 @igxqrrl: post audio processing
  • + 1
 Reach Around Wank?
  • + 2
 Clearly not running the new Scylence hub then... Rad video, would have loved a bit more Porsche action though.
  • + 1
 Congratulations! That was awesome.
I like the sounds and the cinematography it’s like a national rhythm of the mountain. Sounds dope!
  • + 2
 Heading to Burke mountain on the 27th, going to have to shuttle this for sure.
  • + 2
 Me tooo!!!!
  • + 1
 Messsge me and I can get one of my buddies to shuttle us. @rkstar:
  • + 3
 I didn't know Matt Damon rode bikes
  • + 1
 Richie is so fast that I didn't even noticed the abomination YETI had created at the bottom bracket area ))
  • + 2
 Trail follow cams were sick
  • + 0
 Plays a RAW 100 video. 10 seconds in there's two Richie Rude on screen. Wonder how they did that without post production... Sick riding tho.
  • + 1
 Wonder if Rude will ever retire to DH?
  • + 1
 Is that the SB150 he is rocking?

