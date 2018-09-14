Video: Richie Rude Blasts Down His Signature Trail - Raw 100

Back to the back yard, where it all started.
Two Time Enduro World Series Champion, Richie Rude, sets his sights on blazing a new trail in the Northern Tip of New England to plant a seed for future MTB riders and bring world class mountain bike race events to his back yard at Burke Mountain.
This trail was built by Knight Ide (in conjunction with Rude to some degree), the genius behind Victory Hill, as well as the new East Haven sector of the Kingdom Trails (and some of the kingdom trails proper as well).
I'd say Knight is by far the most creative and nuanced trail builder I know of. He seemlessly blends flow and tech, and uses as much of the natural terrain as possible. What you are left with are the trails of my dreams. Gnarly tech shoots with perfect catch berms at the bottom, mixed in with flowy lines, doubles everywhere, and good old fashioned fun.
If you haven't been up to the Northeast Kingdom recently... it's worth a visit.
I like the sounds and the cinematography it’s like a national rhythm of the mountain. Sounds dope!
