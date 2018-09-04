VIDEOS

Video: European DH Cup Final, Brandnertal

Sep 4, 2018
by Racement  
iXS Ruff Style EDC #5 Brandnertal

by Racement
Views: 909    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


MENTIONS: @iXSsports


Must Read This Week
Scott Launches New Ransom Enduro Bike
68721 views
Review: Fox Live Valve Suspension
63634 views
Review: Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29
45198 views
First Ride: GT Fury Carbon Team
44661 views
First Look: The Stevie Smith 1199 DH Track
40969 views
Burning Question: Is Super Boost 157 Spacing Going to Become the New Standard?
37379 views
8 Things We Learned at the La Bresse World Cup
35989 views
FOX Introduces Live Valve Suspension Technology
35579 views

1 Comment

  • + 2
 This track and racing looks absolutely tech sick

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029612
Mobile Version of Website